Sir Peter Blake Creates Bespoke Collage For Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London
‘Our Fans’ by Sir Peter Blake takes up residence on Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London’s Knightsbridge façade during part of the extensive renovation of this historic hotel.
The collage has become Blake's trademark format and one that he has returned to time and again over the years. "This artwork was very different to my usual way of working", he said. "A collage is very time consuming and laborious, but this was more a matter of arranging the figures and making them work together - making sure no one had a cut-off shoulder or missing legs - that's the skill of it. It was an amazing project to work on. Hopefully, people passing by will try to spot celebrities they recognize," he added.
Mandarin Oriental's creative advertising agency, LONDON advertising, created the concept of the poster, and interviewed Sir Peter Blake about this project. Click here to view the interview.
