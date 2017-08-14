The comprehensive product suite, including Guestline's cloud hosted property management system Rezlynx, Guestline Distribution, CRS (central reservation system) and PCI has been selected to drive revenues and efficiencies across the group.

Shearing's is the UK's number one coach holiday tour operator and offers escorted tours, holidays by air, European river cruises and self-drive hotel breaks as well as operating the brand, Coast and Country Hotels.

With plans to enhance the authentic Shearing's customer experience from start to finish, Coast and Country needed hospitality software solutions that can power the marketing, selling and operations of the group and the hotels as independent properties in their own right.

"The ability to integrate with tour operators was critical for us, as was the need for a strong, comprehensive property management and distribution solution that ensures the needs of each individual property are met, whilst still serving the group as a whole.

To bring more streamlined processes to our operations, we needed a provider that could offer exceptional expertise, experience, stability and flexibility. Increasing direct bookings is high on our agenda and we have confidence in the Guestline systems to deliver for us."- Chris Hannon, Commercial Director at Coast & Country Hotels

Third party integrations had previously been an expensive, drawn-out process but, with Guestline, the team saw how easy it is to connect Rezlynx with leading hospitality services and applications. With Guestline Distribution, Coast & Country Hotels acquire the ability to deliver all inventory automatically to distribution channels.

Rates and availability are exposed in real time and the team have full control on how inventory is distributed across the group, thus enabling increased bookings and revenue optimisation.

Guestline Distribution is fully integrated into the property management system, Rezlynx. Available online, on any device and in real time, Rezlynx allows Coast & Country Hotels the flexibility to improve operating efficiencies.

With user-friendly functionality and a comprehensive rate management tool built in, Rezlynx is fast becoming the system of choice across a range of hotel groups.

"We are looking forward to working with Coast & Country Hotels to help drive their revenues by supplying the team with fully integrated, cloud hosted property management and distribution solutions that enhance both operational and strategic management.

The group were looking for leading-edge hospitality solutions that are continually developed and can help the properties build their direct business, in addition to utilising tour operators and third parties for distribution. As the hotel group moves from strength to strength, we are delighted that Coast and Country chose Guestline." - Rupert Gutteridge, Sales and Marketing Director

