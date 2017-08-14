The global hospitality industry is a vast and glitzy business, making headlines for the sheer awe and splendor of the properties it builds in places like Dubai and Las Vegas. Those shining cities, however, feature just a small percentage of what the business entails.

While not as heralded as some of its counterparts in North America, the Middle East, and even other parts of Europe, the central and eastern European region has a number of top-tier hotels that provide style and luxury to those who stay within their confines. This region, like much of the global hospitality industry at the moment, is also growing. To that end, it's important for hotel owners and operators who have any sort of international interest to take note of what's happening in that region.

First, let's define the area: central and eastern Europe includes a block of 17 countries, for the purposes of this report. Those countries are Albania, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Ukraine.

What's fascinating is the sheer number of hotel construction projects that are underway in these seventeen countries, none of which—with the possible exceptions of Austria and the Czech Republic—are typically considered to be hot beds of activity for the global hospitality industry. Currently, there are 221 projects underway in these countries, and, when they're all completed, they will yield a total of 47,041 new rooms. That's a lot of rooms.

According to data from the AHF 2017, the Hotel Conference of the Adriatic region taking place this week in Zagreb, Central and Eastern Europe transactions accounted for only 6% of total European transactions while Adriatic region accounted for only 0,9%. This proves that there is definitely room for growth, reason why earlier this year HOTCO, the first international hotel and resort real estate investment conference focusing solely on Central and Eastern Europe, was held.

The timeline for completion of these projects is fascinating as well, in that it seems to indicate that the market in eastern and central Europe is not only healthy now, but that it also stands to remain healthy in the future. In 2017, a total of 59 projects will likely come to completion with 74 more projects finishing up in 2018. There's a bit of a downturn in 2019, with only 25 projects being completed in that year, but the future—2020 and beyond—is very rosy indeed, with 63 more projects due to be finished then.

What may be surprising to some is the country that leads in new hotel construction projects. Poland is out in front of the pack with a whopping 37 projects. Next up is Croatia, with 27 projects, and the third most active country in terms of new hotel projects is Austria, which has 21. The three most active hotel construction cities are Vienna, where there are 15 upcoming projects, followed by Warsaw with 8, and then Belgrade with 7 upcoming projects.

The brands that are most active in the region are also worth mentioning, as Hampton has 10 new hotel projects in the works, InterContinental has 7 new projects forthcoming, and Park Inn has 6.

One amazing project, currently in the pre-planning phase in Croatia, is the Dubrovnik Pearl Hotel. The planned complex will comprise seven hotels with a total number of 5,000 rooms. Budapest is also in the focus of large hotel chains. Marriott will soon start with the construction of the W Budapest Hotel. The luxury hotel will feature 162 rooms and might open its doors in 2020.

Let's take a look at some of the more interesting projects that are currently underway in the Central Eastern Europe Region:

Dubrovnik Pearl Hotel

Dubrovnik Pearl, the first phase of Croatian Dream project is very ambitious and highly lucrative venture with a unique goal of creating the world's first "Lifestyle – Tourist – Eco friendly" destination.

W Budapest

Located in the heart of the city at Andrassy Avenue, also known as Budapest's Champs-Elysees, the hotel will be housed in the impressive Drechsler Palace which will be fully renovated to bring the brand's cutting-edge, contemporary design to life. W Budapest will feature stylish guest rooms and suites, including one Extreme WOW, the brand's lux-take on the Presidential Suite. The hotel will offer a restaurant and a destination bar, both sure to be embraced by locals as a place to mix and mingle, as well as the signature W Living Room, the brand's evolution of the traditional hotel lobby, where guests can go to see and be seen. Three meeting and event spaces, including a Great Room for larger celebrations, are available, along with an Away® Spa, FIT® fitness center, and WET® pool. Guests can also expect the W brand's signature Whatever/Whenever® service philosophy, providing guests whatever they want, whenever they want it.

