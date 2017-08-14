External Article

Why Marriott is turning some of its rooms into communal apartments

economist.com

JUST as Airbnb has started to take on hotels at their own game, the tables seem to be turning. The short- term lodging rental site was once known for its un-hotel-like offerings. Hosts lived alongside their guests, who were often put up in quirkily decorated spare rooms. Nowadays it offers “business travel ready” listings, for properties that have Wi-Fi, 24-hour check-in and other basic amenities. Entire houses can now be rented, not only box bedrooms. And as cities crack down on illegal Airbnb listings, it has even starting to play by the rules. As a result, the number of business bookings through the site has rocketed.