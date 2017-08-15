Mumbai -- The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is pleased to announce that all hotels in the current portfolio globally will now be grouped under a single branded house identity: Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris.

This aligning of brand architecture is driven by the strong legacy of Taj across decades and reinforces the deep resonance of brand Taj with its guests, and embodies the vision of its founder Jamsetji Tata. It also connects back to the recently unveiled Tajness philosophy which takes the best from the Taj's past and redefines it for the future. Tajness is a sum of guest experiences that seek their inspiration from the nobility of Indian heritage and traditions.

The new brand architecture was designed to honour the 100+ year legacy of the Taj and to realign Taj's vision of building a globally-reputable chain of world-class hotels. The new brand identity is a reflection of guest insight and research with all stakeholders including associates, owners and partners, all of whom indicated a stronger emotional connect and affinity for brand Taj.

The redesigned architecture will see all hotels grouped under: Taj Hotels; Taj Palaces; Taj Resorts; and Taj Safaris respectively. All hotels will have carefully designed product and service attributes leading to a distinct guest experience.

At Taj Hotels these will include in-room check-ins, lobbies as cozy living rooms, world-class concierge service, 24/7 services including breakfast, fitness centers, spas and an exceptional sleep experience apart from all-day dining, comfort food, and the world of Taj cuisine.

All Taj Palaces will continue to have a rich regal history and lineage and will offer royal experiences that include themed suites that can be completely personalized to guest preferences, unique dining experiences and dedicated butler service for suites.

Taj Resorts

will have distinct architecture and design that brings out the natural beauty of the locations where they operate. Resorts will offer complete personalization for suites, sustainable food menus and signature Jiva Spas which are inspired by the ancient healing traditions of India.

Taj Safaris, located in or near National Parks, will have sustainability at their core. They will operate with lighter carbon footprints and will champion local community engagement. Highly trained naturalists will be the key to these safaris; experiences will include adventure trails, breakfast in the woods and other unique dining experiences with farm-to-fork concepts for guests.

At the unveiling of the new brand architecture at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, Rakesh Sarna, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris said, "We are humbled to be custodians of the vision of our founder, Jamsetji Tata, and very grateful to our guests who feel a deep connection with the Taj he built and who place their faith in us on a daily basis. The new brand identity honours the renowned legacy of the Taj in a structure that will create greater brand resonance with our guests and also allow for considerable value creation for all our stakeholders. Taj as a brand, truly speaks to the nation's pride and the redesigned architecture is a tangible step in celebrating our heritage while recognizing the need to prepare for the bright future of India's tomorrow."

The essential elements of the corporate brand logo – the main unit and colour palette – will remain the same as it has a powerful recall as a symbol of Taj's heritage and tradition; the addition of Taj Safaris to the corporate logo signals the growing importance of this segment to the business. Each of the four groups: Taj Hotels, Taj Palaces, Taj Resorts and Taj Safaris, will have clearly defined experiences which will echo a strong sense of place and the Tajness Brand Promise ofsincere care will become a bedrock across all hotels. Under this restructuring, the brands of Vivanta by Taj and Gateway will merge under the aegis of a single Taj brand identity.

Transition of all hotels to the new architecture along with the Tajness guest experiences is expected to completed by December 2017.

