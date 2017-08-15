W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced it will open W Prague in 2020. Owned by PPH Evropa s.r.o, W Prague marks the brand's debut into the Czech Republic, and will be located on Wenceslas Square in the heart of the buzzing capital city. The hotel will be a renovation of the former Grand Europa Hotel, a radical art nouveau style property that pushed boundaries when it originally opened in 1905, and will do so again with the W brand's progressive design and innovative spirit. The historic structure will be combined with a modern new building to create a stunning blend of old world glamour and bold, contemporary design.

"As one of Europe's most exciting and diverse destinations, Prague is a perfect fit for the iconic W brand and is certain to push new limits for Prague's vibrant hotel scene when it opens in 2020," said Sandeep Walia, Area Vice President - Luxury Brands, Western Europe, Marriott International "We are pleased to be partnering with PPH Evropa and Prague Prime Homes Management, and we share their confidence that this hotel will bring a new social scene to an already pulsing global city."

Restored historical elements of the former Grand Hotel Europa will set the stage for W's bold and vibrant design, complemented by a stunning new oval-shaped extension. The two buildings will be fully connected to create 154 stylish guestrooms and suites, including the Extreme Wow Suite – the brand's lavish take on the traditional Presidential Suite. The groundbreaking SPG Keyless entry system will enable guests to use their smartphone or Apple watch to unlock their door and enter their rooms.

W Prague will feature a glamorous rooftop bar and an outdoor terrace, the perfect location for style-savvy locals and guests to enjoy sweeping cityscape views and a fabulous cocktail and culinary experience. The hotel features the W Living Room, the brand's energetic spin on the hotel lobby, along with several chic restaurants and 350 square meters of ultra-modern event space. In addition, guests are invited to experience the indoor WET pool deck, FIT fitness center and AWAY® Spa. Throughout the hotel, the brand's unique Whatever/Whenever service is always available, delivering whatever they want, whenever they want it.

"With W Hotels, we are confident we have selected a truly innovative hotel brand that best reflects our vision for this very special and unique development," said Nadine Gilles, Managing Director of Prague Prime Homes Management. "As we re-imagine this historic building and create a new architectural icon for the city, we are thrilled to join forces with a visionary brand that will elevate Prague's global status even further."

Today's announcement highlights the unstoppable appeal of the W Hotels brand in Europe, following the successful launch of hotels in London, Paris, Barcelona, St. Petersburg, Verbier, Istanbul and most recently, Amsterdam, marking the seventh W Hotel in Europe. The company has also revealed plans to add a new W Hotel in the Spanish capital of Madrid as well as one on Portugal's stunning sun kissed Algarve coast (both in 2019), and will debut in Scotland in 2021. W Hotels now boasts a worldwide portfolio of 50 properties around the globe, and is on track to reach 75 hotels by 2020.

About Prague Prime Homes Management s.r.o

Prague Prime Homes Management (PPH Management) is a rapidly growing investment and development management company in CEE and part of the House of Julius Meinl, an Austrian rooted family that owns a group of companies with a focus on financial services, food and real estate with a historical focus on the Central European markets. Headquartered in Prague PPH Management is focussing on the redevelopment of historical buildings in Prague and other Central European cities, such as the Grandhotel Evropa where its target is to restore the historical building to its original glory, while at the same time bringing state of the art technologies and luxury facilities to the hotel.