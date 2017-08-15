Grand finale of ITB Berlin 2017
Botswana, the partner country of ITB Berlin, will be taking visitors on a fascinating musical tour. Botswana can boast more than its cultural heritage. The 'best kept secret in southern Africa', as this country is called, is equally well known for its wildlife and hospitality. One of the high points will be the dance performances: the 15-member dance ensemble #ilovebotswana will enthral visitors with a 45-minute dance and music show directed by Andrew Kola of the Mophato Dance Theatre.
The merengue reflects the beauty and diversity of the Dominican Republic. A UNESCO addition to the Intangible Cultural Heritage List, this dance and the country's typical music mirror Caribbean people's nature and their hospitality unlike any other cultural aspect. Dancers and musicians will be laying bare 'Andalusia's soul' with an impassioned and fiery flamenco performance. Traditional Greek singing offers a similarly stirring experience. Polyphonia, a German-Greek choir directed by Dr. Ursula Vryzaki, will be performing songs on stage in the Palais am Funkturm.
The Delphic Games: a global stage for art and cultures
Since 2010, in cooperation with the International Delphic Council (IDC), a global cultural organisation, ITB Berlin has been organising the ITB Grand Finale. By taking charge of the Delphic Games the IDC Berlin has breathed new life into the sister event of the Olympics. Their defining symbol is water, just as fire stands for the Olympic Games. In ancient Greece the Delphic Games were held for almost 1,000 years, always in the year preceding the Olympic Games. Since 1997 the Delphic Youth Games and Delphic Games regularly take place every four years at different venues around the world. In 2016 Goa in India played host to the 5th Delphic Youth Games.
The grand finale of ITB Berlin will take place on 12 March in the Palais am Funkturm from 3.30 to 5 p.m. Admission is included in a Sunday ticket to the fair. For more information: www.itb-berlin.de/de/Besucher/Privatbesucher/DasITBFinale/.
Reduced-rate tickets are available online, from BVG and S-Bahn Berlin
Visitors can purchase ITB tickets to the open days for the public on Saturday, 11 and Sunday, 12 March 2017 at the reduced rate of 12 euros instead of 15 euros by visiting www.itb-berlin.com/Visitors/Tickets/. Having printed out their own tickets members of the public can gain easy access to the display halls without waiting in line. Alternatively, they can buy admission vouchers for ITB Berlin from one of the many ticket machines at the customer service centres of the BVG and S-Bahn, where up until 12 midday on 12 March vouchers for day tickets will also be available at the reduced rate of 12 euros instead of 15 euros.
Contact
Emanuel Höger
Press Spokesman and Press and Public Relations Director, Corporate Communication - Messe Berlin Group
Phone: +49 30 3038-2270
Fax: +49 30 3038-2279
Send Email
About ITB Berlin and the ITB Berlin Convention
ITB Berlin 2018 will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, 7 to 11 March. From Wednesday to Friday ITB Berlin is open to trade visitors only. ITB Berlin is the World"s Leading Travel Trade Show. In 2017 a total of 10,000 companies and organisations from 184 countries exhibited their products and services to around 169,000 visitors, who included 109,000 trade visitors. Parallel with the show the ITB Berlin Convention, the largest event of its kind, will be held from Wednesday, 7 to Saturday, 10 March 2018. Admission to the ITB Berlin Convention is free for trade visitors and exhibitors. More details are available at www.itb-berlin.com, www.itb-convention.com and at ITB Social Media Newsroom.
You may obtain your accreditation for ITB Berlin 2018 from November 2017 at www.itb-berlin.com/Press/Accreditation/.
Join the ITB Press Network at www.linkedin.com/groups/Official-ITB-Newsroom-2521886/about.
Become a fan of ITB Berlin at www.facebook.com/ITBBerlin.
Follow ITB Berlin on www.twitter.com/ITB_Berlin.
Get the latest updates from the Social Media Newsroom at http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/en.
You can find press releases on the internet at www.itb-berlin.com under the section heading Press / Press Releases. Make use of our information service and subscribe to our RSS feeds.