Hyatt Centric Brand Expected to Nearly Double Portfolio by the End of 2019
The Hyatt Centric brand currently has 14 properties and will welcome additional hotels to the portfolio in both international and domestic destinations. Each hotel was chosen based on its sought-after location, and each hotel will offer the brand's signature amenities and experiences such as salon-grade blowdryers and environmentally conscious bath products. The following hotels are expected to be added to the Hyatt Centric brand as follows:
- Hyatt Centric La Rosière; Montvalezan, France – 2017
- Hyatt Centric Istanbul; Istanbul, Turkey (currently open and operating as Hotel Levent) – expected to rebrand in 2017
- Hyatt Centric Ginza, Tokyo; Tokyo, Japan – 2018
- Hyatt Centric Doha; Doha, Qatar –2018
- Hyatt Centric Mountain View; California, United States – 2018
- Hyatt Centric Boston; Boston, United States – 2018
- Hyatt Centric Hobart; Hobart, Australia – 2019
- Hyatt Centric Barbados, Carlisle Bay; Bridgetown, Barbados – 2019
- Hyatt Centric New York 39th Street; New York, United States – 2019
- Hyatt Centric Fort Lauderdale; Fort Lauderdale, United States – 2019
- Hyatt Centric Boao Gold Coast; Qionghai, China
- Hyatt Centric Sanya Yazhou Bay; Sanya, China
"We know our Hyatt Centric guests are eager to explore the world's best destinations and be in the middle of the action," said Sandra Cordova Micek, senior vice president, global brands for Hyatt. "Each of these new hotels will deliver on that desire, serving as launch pads for exploration in cities around the world."
