Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced significant growth of the Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand, with expectations to nearly double its portfolio before the end of 2019. Following the recent domestic growth spurt of the brand with the opening of Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach and the transitions of Hyatt Centric Arlington and Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile, at least 12 more hotels are expected to join the brand portfolio by the end of 2019. The brand will also continue to expand its international growth with locations expected in France, Japan, Qatar, Senegal, Australia, China and Turkey, among others, in the coming years.

"Since its launch in 2015, the Hyatt Centric brand has proven to be one of our fastest-growing lifestyle brands," said Steve Haggerty, global head of capital strategy and franchising for Hyatt. "Our aggressive expansion plans for the brand were born out of a need to increase our brand presence where our guests travel most, and the hotels in the Hyatt Centric brand pipeline will allow us to meet that need and further connect with millennial-minded guests in the upper-upscale lifestyle segment."

The Hyatt Centric brand currently has 14 properties and will welcome additional hotels to the portfolio in both international and domestic destinations. Each hotel was chosen based on its sought-after location, and each hotel will offer the brand's signature amenities and experiences such as salon-grade blowdryers and environmentally conscious bath products. The following hotels are expected to be added to the Hyatt Centric brand as follows:

Hyatt Centric La Rosière; Montvalezan, France – 2017

Hyatt Centric Istanbul; Istanbul, Turkey (currently open and operating as Hotel Levent) – expected to rebrand in 2017

Hyatt Centric Ginza, Tokyo; Tokyo, Japan – 2018

Hyatt Centric Doha; Doha, Qatar –2018

Hyatt Centric Mountain View; California, United States – 2018

Hyatt Centric Boston; Boston, United States – 2018

Hyatt Centric Hobart; Hobart, Australia – 2019

Hyatt Centric Barbados, Carlisle Bay; Bridgetown, Barbados – 2019

Hyatt Centric New York 39 th Street; New York, United States – 2019

Hyatt Centric Fort Lauderdale; Fort Lauderdale, United States – 2019

Hyatt Centric Boao Gold Coast; Qionghai, China

Hyatt Centric Sanya Yazhou Bay; Sanya, China

"We know our Hyatt Centric guests are eager to explore the world's best destinations and be in the middle of the action," said Sandra Cordova Micek, senior vice president, global brands for Hyatt. "Each of these new hotels will deliver on that desire, serving as launch pads for exploration in cities around the world."

