Editorial Article

Global Lodging Forum – Round Table on the Franchise model

hospitality-on.com

On Monday, April 10, the 21st edition of the Global Lodging Forum will begin. this year it will adopt a more participatory format through presentations, round tables and workshops. The global theme will be: "Where will you be the day after? Actor or victim of the restructuring of the Hospitality Industry?", a specific round table will cover the economic model of the franchise, early afternoon in the rooms of the Pullman Paris Montparnasse.