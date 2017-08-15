Presentation of a new brochure on culinary specialities at ITB Berlin 2017 – discussions on international marketing of countries along the Danube and biking tours – prize competition featuring the popular Danube travel pass

On its way from the Black Forest to the Black Sea the Danube flows through ten countries, offering all kinds of experiences along its entire length of 2,860 kilometres. At ITB Berlin visitors can find out more about the cultural, natural and tourist attractions of various European destinations from the stand of the Danube Competence Center in Hall 1.1. The popular Danube Passport Game will give visitors to the World's Largest Travel Trade Show an opportunity to win trips to places along Europe's second-longest river.

The recently published brochure entitled 'A Day on the Danube – Culinary Culture' provides information about authentic, local products from the Danube region as well as a list of recipes which conjure up the atmosphere of a trip on the Danube in one's own four walls. This brochure featuring information on culinary specialities is available from the stand of the Danube Competence Center in Hall 1.1.

On Thursday, 9 March 2017 from 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon at the ITB Berlin Convention a discussion will examine the Danube region's prospects for attracting tourism in overseas markets such as China. Under the heading of 'Europe invites – Danube connects. Reaching for new markets', together with Michael Cramer, MEP chairman of the Committee for Transport and Tourism European Commission, Eduardo Santander, executive director of the European Travel Commission, Oliver Fodor, chief advisor of the Hungarian Tourism Agency and Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Georg Arlt, director of the COTRI China Outbound Tourism Research Institute, the moderator Gordana Plamenac, chairperson of the Danube Competence Center, will debate common marketing approaches and travel products for the Danube as a tourism destination.

Organisers of biking tours along the Danube are advised not to miss 'Biking along the Danube – the Tour Operators' Forum' on Thursday, 9 March from 2 to 3 p.m. in the 'Dessau' Room, where they can talk with representatives of tourism organisations from the Danube countries about the wide-ranging possibilities for biking tours there.

After drawing inspiration from the many different offers of holiday trips along the Danube visitors to the stands of participating countries can try their hand at winning the Danube Passport Game. They will receive a stamp in their Danube Passport from each stand and with a bit of luck could win a trip.

For more information and dates please visit www.danubecc.org/itb2017.

Contact

Emanuel Höger

Press Spokesman and Press and Public Relations Director, Corporate Communication - Messe Berlin Group

Phone: +49 30 3038-2270

Fax: +49 30 3038-2279

Send Email