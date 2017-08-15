Mortenson Announces New Hotel in Downtown Phoenix
"Our site is strategically located to capture hotel demand from the city's core central business district as well as from ASU and the Phoenix Biomedical Campus," said Nate Gundrum, director of real estate development, at Mortenson. "The strength of our location, combined with the strength of the Hampton flag will be a great addition to the downtown Phoenix lodging supply."
Mortenson is a leading national hospitality and real estate developer. The company's current and recent hospitality development projects include two AC Hotels by Marriott in Minneapolis, Minn. and Portland, Ore.; a JW Marriott and a Radisson Blu at Mall of America, Bloomington, Minn.; the Hyatt Regency at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland; expansion of the Hotel Commonwealth, Boston, Mass.; and the Marriott HARBORCENTER, Buffalo, N.Y.
About Mortenson
Founded in 1954, Mortenson is a U.S.-based, family-owned construction and real estate development company. As one of the nation's top builders, Mortenson provides a complete range of development and construction services, including site acquisition, financing, planning, program management, preconstruction, general contracting, construction management, design-build and turnkey delivery.
Mortenson has operations across North America with offices in Chicago, Denver, Fargo, Iowa City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, San Antonio, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and in Canada. For more information, visit mortenson.com.