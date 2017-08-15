MCLEAN, Va. – Last night, during GRAMMY® Week, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) launched "Music Happens Here," a first of its kind integrated music program that provides Hilton Honors members with unique concert experiences and unprecedented access to music and artist connections. The program builds on Hilton's exclusive partnerships with Live Nation and with The Recording Academy®(the organization which bestows the GRAMMY®), and introduces a new music and travel content creation partnership with Spotify.

Hilton Honors has once again upped the ante to give members more of what they want most. Through its "Music Happens Here" program, Hilton will continue to provide Hilton Honors members with access to top concerts, private meet-and-greets with chart-topping artists, one-on-one artist experiences, and private concerts at Hilton hotels and resorts and in iconic music landmarks.

The "Music Happens Here" original video series, presented by Hilton and produced by Live Nation is the first of its kind on Spotify and gives audiences an insider's guide to some of the most iconic places where music has been created, performed and celebrated. There will be corresponding curated playlists that will guide listeners on a walking tour of the featured cities and the places where music actually happened, is happening and will continue to happen. These playlists will be found exclusively on Spotify.

"Music has always happened in and around our hotels and resorts throughout the world. From The Beverly Hilton hosting the first GRAMMY Awards to John Lennon penning the lyrics to Imagine on Hilton New York Midtown stationery – Hilton will always be the world's stage for extraordinary experiences," said Mark Weinstein, Hilton's Senior Vice President and Global Head of Customer Engagement, Loyalty and Partnerships. "Music Happens Here honors our legacy of celebrating travel through music and signifies our future at the center of music's greatest moments by creating exceptional new experiences for our Hilton Honors members. I'm thrilled Spotify has joined us and Live Nation on this journey to inspire our guests to travel the world and visit the places where music happens."

Today's announcement builds on last week's launch of an updated Hilton Honors program with a new logo and four industry-first loyalty benefits.

Hilton celebrated the launch of "Music Happens Here" with some of its most valuable Hilton Honors members and invited guests during an intimate Hilton GRAMMY Week dinner and private OneRepublic performance on the rooftop terrace of The Beverly Hilton.

In addition, Hilton, Live Nation and Spotify premiered Spotify's original video series' trailer at last night's event. Los Angeles is the first stop in the series, which will give viewers unique insight into the greatest music moments within the city – from folk rock to surf punk, and glam metal to rap – enveloping the culture of the places they'll love to explore.

"We are always looking for different ways to create new content experiences for our listeners," said Pat Shah, Head of Original Content Licensing. "Working with brands such as Hilton and partners like Live Nation allows us to tell great music stories that will resonate with our audience."

"We are thrilled to have co-created this breakthrough program with Hilton to bring truly unique music experiences to fans all over the world," said Darin Wolf, EVP Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. "Whether fans are seeking out new destinations to follow their favorite artist or adding a live music event to maximize their travel experience, Music Happens Here will help amplify those experiences and create memorable moments."

Some recent Hilton Honors experiences have included:

Private concerts with Jason Derulo, Halsey, Elle King, Kip Moore and Gary Clark, Jr.

Spa sessions with Kelsea Ballerini, Tinashe and Colbie Callet

Backstage access with Andra Day, Barenaked Ladies, and Imagine Dragons

Dance lessons with Derek and Julianne Hough and Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy

Music lessons with Mick Fleetwood, Mike Posner, Christina Perri and Cody Simpson

To learn more about "Music Happens Here" and to see the trailer, visit www.auction.hiltonhonors.com/musichappenshere. The first episode of the original entertainment series will premiere on Spotify in early March. Hilton Honors members can use their Points to bid on the opportunity to attend any of the events available through Music Happens Here by visiting the Hilton Honors auction platform at HiltonHonors.com/auctions.

