Over the next three years, Marriott International's Edition Hotels is poised to open 12 new hotel projects spread across four major global hospitality regions, representing a bountiful and prolific expansion for Edition Hotels.

Once completed, these 12 projects will bring 3,006 new Edition Hotels rooms to the global hospitality industry. The bulk of these projects are currently under construction, with 7 total finding themselves in that phase. Another hotel is even further along, currently in the pre-opening phase. Two others are in the pre-planning phase and two others are in the planning phase. According to information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS data base, Marriott International expects five of these projects to come to fruition in 2017, four to do so in 2018, and 3 others to be completed in 2019 or beyond.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region, which includes the aforementioned continent as well as Australia, will be home to the majority of this project, with 6 new hotels and 1,541 new rooms coming to that region. The other projects are spread somewhat evenly across North America, Europe and the Middle East, with two hotels a piece coming to those regions. North American will welcome 600 new rooms from Edition Hotels, Europe will welcome 350 new rooms, and the Middle East will welcome a total of 515 new rooms.

Edition is a brand that Marriott totes as "The 'A' List of Great Boutique Hotels." It was created through a partnership between the famed boutique hotel impresario Ian Schrager and the global hospitality industry juggernaut that is Marriott International. Creation, of course, is only part of what matters. Since its inception, Edition Hotels has risen in to the ranks of the world's finest hotel brands, establishing itself as one of the first truly global luxury lifestyle hotel brands.

Edition has taken the personalized and individual hotel experience that has made so many boutique hotels highly sought after by a new generation of travelers, and essentially packaged it for consumption by the larger global hospitality industry. The end result is a polished, personable, comfortable, sophisticated and truly accessible hotel brand.

One of the core qualities that has made Edition Hotels so successful has been the groundbreaking design of the public spaces contained within each of its facilities. These vibrant public spaces employ sophisticated programming that gives each individual Edition Hotels property a sustainable edge over its competition, regardless of what market the facility finds itself entering. With Edition Hotels, Marriott International has set out to push the boundaries of the industry, entering an unchartered area of timeless design, true quality, unique originality and modern service.

As the major operators in the global hospitality space continue to redefine what it means to be a luxury boutique hotel for a new generation of travelers, Marriott International's Edition Hotels will likely be a vital part of that conversation.

Edition Hotels have the following hotel projects to be completed. This data is provided by TOPHOTELPROJECTS; all project details including suppliers and contacts can be found on their database:

Edition Hotel Barcelona The Barcelona hotel will be owned and developed by KKH Property Investors and managed by Marriott International under a long-term agreement. Spanish designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán will also be involved in the project, which will involve a total transformation by Barcelona's Office of Architecture of an existing office building.The hotel will be in the city's Ciutat Vella district, close to the Cathedral of Barcelona and nearly adjacent to the Santa Caterina Market.

Edition Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi EDITION will be part of the prestigious Al Bateen Harbor complex within the Abu Dhabi Marina, an upscale mixed-use development including luxury residential and retail.The Edition brand is a collection of customized properties designed to appeal to sophisticated business travelers accustomed to extraordinary service with a modern touch. The properties are intended to showcase the best in dining and nightlife, services and amenities for travelers and local residents.

Edition Shanghai

Located just 100 meters from the Bund, The Shanghai Edition hotel will be located in a refurbishment of one of the oldest high-rise buildings of Shanghai. The hotel will include a neighboring existing art-deco building and a new podium that connects the two historic structures.More information on Edition Hotels and other Hotel Chains can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

View Source

Contact

Lennart Kooy

associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA

Send Email