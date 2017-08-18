External Article

Sir Rocco Forte on how his daughters Lydia and Irene are making their mark on the family business

thecaterer.com

Sir Rocco Forte is determined that his children will not experience the same difficulties that he endured on taking over the family business. Together with his daughters, Lydia and Irene, he tells Janet Harmer how the business is enjoying a new era of growth. Handing over the reins of a family company can be a tricky business. Sir Rocco Forte knows this only too well, having gone through the angst of replacing his father as chairman of Forte, a worldwide conglomerate operating restaurants and hotels in every sector of the industry. The year was 1992 and Lord Forte, then aged 83, stepped down somewhat reluctantly from the business he had founded in 1934.