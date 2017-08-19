Restel selects Otrum Enterprise in-room interactive TV software for 43 hotels
Anni Kallioniemi, Commercial Director of Restel adds, "Here at Restel we have complete confidence in Otrum, they have delivered on promises in the past and we have a very good relationship. Our guests will be very happy to see the new TV services, and we look forward to rolling out the latest Otrum software in Finland."
Mr. Nigel Bateson, Senior Vice President Products at Otrum, states, "From a technology standpoint, Restel's solution upgrade will offer exciting new functionality for both staff and guests. Using the latest SmartTV services, Otrum will enable new revenue generation opportunities, whilst giving guests access to new Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) applications to enhance their in-room stay."
About Restel
Restel Oy is the leading hospitality and restaurant operator in Finland. The group operates approx. 240 restaurants and 43 hotels. The turnover in 2015 was 382,6M€. The company employs more than 5000 horeca professionals. The hotels are Cumulus City & Resort -hotels, Hotelli Seurahuone Helsinki, International Holiday Inn -hotels, Crowne Plaza Helsinki and Hotel Indigo Helsinki-Boulevard. The restaurants are e.g. BURGER KING®-, Rax Buffet-, HelmiSimpukka-, Grillsson-, Huviretki-, Martina-, O'Learys-, Wanha Mestari-, Hemingway's -restaurants and Tapahtumaravintolat. For more information, visit www.restel.fi
About Otrum
Otrum is the market leading hosted solutions partner to the hospitality industry, with software operatingacross multiple platforms including TVs, signage and smart devices. Otrum operates with a network of strategic partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. For more information, visit www.otrum.com.