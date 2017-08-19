Restel Oy (Finland) has sealed a partnership agreement with Otrum for the provision of interactive TV solutions. This agreement encompasses all 43 hotels within Restel, including both domestic and International brands such as Cumulus City & Resort, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Hotel Indigo.

Mr. Stein Surlien, CEO of Otrum, comments "Restel is a future-thinking company, putting guests needs and demands at the forefront of decision-making. Otrum Enterprise is a first-class software platform, with unrivalled system stability and innovative guest facing applications."

Anni Kallioniemi, Commercial Director of Restel adds, "Here at Restel we have complete confidence in Otrum, they have delivered on promises in the past and we have a very good relationship. Our guests will be very happy to see the new TV services, and we look forward to rolling out the latest Otrum software in Finland."

Mr. Nigel Bateson, Senior Vice President Products at Otrum, states, "From a technology standpoint, Restel's solution upgrade will offer exciting new functionality for both staff and guests. Using the latest SmartTV services, Otrum will enable new revenue generation opportunities, whilst giving guests access to new Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) applications to enhance their in-room stay."

About Restel

Restel Oy is the leading hospitality and restaurant operator in Finland. The group operates approx. 240 restaurants and 43 hotels. The turnover in 2015 was 382,6M€. The company employs more than 5000 horeca professionals. The hotels are Cumulus City & Resort -hotels, Hotelli Seurahuone Helsinki, International Holiday Inn -hotels, Crowne Plaza Helsinki and Hotel Indigo Helsinki-Boulevard. The restaurants are e.g. BURGER KING®-, Rax Buffet-, HelmiSimpukka-, Grillsson-, Huviretki-, Martina-, O'Learys-, Wanha Mestari-, Hemingway's -restaurants and Tapahtumaravintolat. For more information, visit www.restel.fi

