My Place Hotel-ketchikan, AK Is Now Open
"We are excited and humbled to be welcomed to the community of Ketchikan, Alaska! Our mission is to provide an affordable, high-quality lodging option for the local residents, the people of neighboring islands, and those visiting this wonderful city from afar through the year," Dinger said. "We welcome you to join us. Our team's promise is to ensure My Place Hotel-Ketchikan, AK is your Southeast Alaskan home away from home!"
Ketchikan's newest hotel now serves area travelers as the only newly built extended stay hotel. At the helm of operations is Ketchikan's own Carol Domme, the property's general manager. While the journey to opening day has been rigorous, it's also extremely rewarding, Domme said.
"It's very exciting to be on the cutting edge of something new, and I feel so honored to be part of everything," Domme said. "My Place has provided us with all the support and training we need to make this a tremendous success, and Ketchikan has made us feel so welcome in the community! We have a dynamic staff in place, ready to provide exceptional guest service for our new guests and our old friends alike!"
My Place Hotel-Ketchikan, AK is independently owned by PAC NW, and operated by Legacy Management, LLC. Having recently joined Legacy Management and completed the My Place Managers' training in the latter half of 2016, Regional Manager Ken Jenks is also inspired by the process of opening the state's second My Place Hotel in Ketchikan.
