Ketchikan, AK -- My Place Hotels of America is thrilled to announce My Place Hotel-Ketchikan, AK officially opened its doors on February 9, 2017! The new hotel is the brand's 29th location to open nationally, and the second to open in the state of Alaska! Located at 3612 North Tongass Avenue, the 3-story, extended stay hotel offers 64 guest rooms with waterfront views of the Tongass Narrows. Conveniently located between the KTN Airport ferry terminal to the north and the AMHS ferry terminal to the south, My Place guests will enjoy easy access to the airport, and a plethora of local restaurants and shops. The community of Ketchikan is invited to join the area's first My Place Hotel in celebrating its Grand Opening on Thursday, March 9th, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.

Responsible for the brand's territorial development in Alaska, Oregon and Washington is Joe Dinger, VP of Development at Pacific Northwest My Place Hotels, LLC. (PAC NW). Dinger said Ketchikan already has a few great lodging options to host visitors throughout the year, but there's nothing else quite like My Place—a new, affordable hotel which not only appeals to the nightly traveler, but those who will be in the area for weeks or months at a time.

"We are excited and humbled to be welcomed to the community of Ketchikan, Alaska! Our mission is to provide an affordable, high-quality lodging option for the local residents, the people of neighboring islands, and those visiting this wonderful city from afar through the year," Dinger said. "We welcome you to join us. Our team's promise is to ensure My Place Hotel-Ketchikan, AK is your Southeast Alaskan home away from home!"

Ketchikan's newest hotel now serves area travelers as the only newly built extended stay hotel. At the helm of operations is Ketchikan's own Carol Domme, the property's general manager. While the journey to opening day has been rigorous, it's also extremely rewarding, Domme said.

"It's very exciting to be on the cutting edge of something new, and I feel so honored to be part of everything," Domme said. "My Place has provided us with all the support and training we need to make this a tremendous success, and Ketchikan has made us feel so welcome in the community! We have a dynamic staff in place, ready to provide exceptional guest service for our new guests and our old friends alike!"

My Place Hotel-Ketchikan, AK is independently owned by PAC NW, and operated by Legacy Management, LLC. Having recently joined Legacy Management and completed the My Place Managers' training in the latter half of 2016, Regional Manager Ken Jenks is also inspired by the process of opening the state's second My Place Hotel in Ketchikan.

