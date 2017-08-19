BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), the Caribbean's tourism development agency, has entered into a marketing partnership with leading air travel data provider OAG to provide members with accurate, timely and actionable insight and analysis to aid decision-making and to spot opportunities in essential markets.

The two organizations signed a cooperation agreement yesterday at the CTO's headquarters in Barbados, which provides for frequency and capacity data for the region, along with commentary on significant changes, to be accessible to CTO members. OAG will also provide CTO members with market reviews highlighting key variances as well as analysis identifying unserved markets and examining air traffic volumes throughout the major gateways serving the region. Members will also be able to access on-time performance data for major airlines and airports.

As part of the agreement, signed by the CTO's secretary general Hugh Riley and Carolina Maitre, OAG's head of Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean region, all analysis will be accessible free of charge to CTO's members via www.oag.com/CTO. Members will be required to fill out a form and enter a password for first-time access.

"The air traffic data aggregated by OAG delivers a comprehensive analysis of regional market dynamics that will be a potent resource for our members. Access to on-time performance data will also be a valuable resource for what is becoming an increasingly important aspect of air travel," Hugh Riley, the CTO's secretary general said. "This partnership helps to significantly enhance the value of CTO membership and provides OAG with further exposure throughout the Caribbean, thus extending the reach of this highly respected global brand."

OAG has the world's largest network of air travel data including the definitive schedules database of more than 900 airlines and over 4,000 airports. With the most extensive flight status information database in the market, OAG handles approximately 54 million records of flight status updates per year, processes 1.4 billion requests and continues to deliver in excess of 35 million dynamic flight status updates daily.

"There is no doubt that the accurate, timely analysis resulting from this partnership, will allow CTO members to make more informed decisions about their strategies," said Mike Benjamin, the chief operating officer at OAG. "In partnership, the CTO and OAG are committed to making sure that the organization's members flourish in the coming years."

With this new strategic partnership with the CTO, OAG becomes the exclusive provider of schedules, traffic and flight status data on www.OneCaribbean.org.