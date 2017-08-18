Deutsche Hospitality opens the Steigenberger Hotel El Tahrir in Cairo - Now has 100 hotels in operation
"The opening of our 100th hotel is a real highlight in a company history that stretches back almost 87 years," said Puneet Chhatwal, CEO of Deutsche Hospitality. "It sets out a clear direction of travel in our drive for growth. Cairo adds an internationally relevant metropolis with millions of inhabitants to our portfolio. At the same time, we are filling in a blank spot on the map in terms of our presence in Egypt, the second largest location of our hotel company after our home market of Germany."
The Steigenberger El Tahrir offers its guests 300 exquisitely furnished rooms and suites, all of which are equipped with the very latest technology. Five conference rooms and a large banqueting Hall offer plenty of space for events, and there is also a spa as well as a health and beauty centre and gym complete with swimming pool.
Mrs. Mervat Hataba is chairwoman of the Owning Company of Steigenberger Hotel El Tahrir, HOTAC. She announced that the Hotel has been opened successfully: "We believe that this is a great success to the owning company as we own several historical 5 stars hotels all over Egypt and the opening of Steigenberger El Tahrir is a great plus to our portfolio. To have a brand of Deutsche Hospitality in the prime location of El Tahrir square five minutes' walk from the River Nile and surrounded by all big hotel chains and the Egyptian Museum is an added value to the Egyptian Market, wishing all the success to all our partners."
Contact
Jannah Baldus
Phone: +49 69 66564-360
Send Email
About Deutsche Hospitality
Deutsche Hospitality is the new umbrella brand for the companies of Steigenberger Hotels AG. The threehotel brands which come under the umbrella are Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, Jaz in the City und IntercityHotel. The Deutsche Hospitality brand encompasses a total of 116 hotels, 20 of which are at the development stage. The portfolio includes 56 Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts and 39 IntercityHotels. The first Jaz Hotel opened in Amsterdam in November 2015.