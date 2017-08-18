Deutsche Hospitality is continuing on its path of expansion. The focus is both on tapping into new markets and on strengthening its brand presence at existing locations. In accordance with this strategy, the company has signed 14 contracts for new hotel on three continents over the past year. One particular milestone to mark the new year is the launching of the one hundredth hotel to operate under a Deutsche Hospitality brand.

The Steigenberger Hotel El Tahrir is located at the very heart of the Egyptian metropolis of Cairo. Its central position on Tahrir Square, only 900 metres from the Egyptian Museum and within the immediate vicinity of the city's main sightseeing attractions like the Khan El Khalili Bazaar, makes it the ideal starting point for any kind of activity tourists and business travellers wish to pursue. As leading international hospitality company in Egypt, Deutsche Hospitality extends its presence now to eleven hotels and three Nile river ships.

"The opening of our 100th hotel is a real highlight in a company history that stretches back almost 87 years," said Puneet Chhatwal, CEO of Deutsche Hospitality. "It sets out a clear direction of travel in our drive for growth. Cairo adds an internationally relevant metropolis with millions of inhabitants to our portfolio. At the same time, we are filling in a blank spot on the map in terms of our presence in Egypt, the second largest location of our hotel company after our home market of Germany."

The Steigenberger El Tahrir offers its guests 300 exquisitely furnished rooms and suites, all of which are equipped with the very latest technology. Five conference rooms and a large banqueting Hall offer plenty of space for events, and there is also a spa as well as a health and beauty centre and gym complete with swimming pool.

Mrs. Mervat Hataba is chairwoman of the Owning Company of Steigenberger Hotel El Tahrir, HOTAC. She announced that the Hotel has been opened successfully: "We believe that this is a great success to the owning company as we own several historical 5 stars hotels all over Egypt and the opening of Steigenberger El Tahrir is a great plus to our portfolio. To have a brand of Deutsche Hospitality in the prime location of El Tahrir square five minutes' walk from the River Nile and surrounded by all big hotel chains and the Egyptian Museum is an added value to the Egyptian Market, wishing all the success to all our partners."

