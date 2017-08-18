Hyatt Announces Plans For First Hyatt Centric Hotel in Australia
"We are delighted to be working with Elizabeth Tasmania Pty Ltd. to bring our first Hyatt Centric brand hotel to Australia," said David Udell, group president – Asia Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. "The Hyatt Centric brand offers an upscale, cosmopolitan experience that was created for millennial-minded travelers. With hotels placed in the center of the world's most unique destinations, this brand provides our guests with a launchpad to explore the best a city has to offer – which in the case of Hobart includes the breathtaking surrounding countryside."
Elizabeth Tasmania Pty Ltd. has engaged a high-quality team of consultants to develop the new Hyatt Centric Hobart, including Hobart-based JAWS Architects, and are also in the process of working with Dreamtime Australia Design, a leading Sydney-based interior designer, to create bespoke, artisan and inspired interiors.
Hyatt Centric hotels captures the spirit of a city's surrounding culture and environment, and collaborate with local partners to connect guests with authentic experiences related to the area. This includes working with regional food and beverage partners to provide both guests and city residents with cuisine crafted by in-demand chefs.
With construction planned to start mid-2017, Hyatt Centric Hobart is expected to open in early 2019, joining Hyatt's Australia portfolio of hotels including Hyatt Regency Sydney, Park Hyatt Melbourne, Grand Hyatt Melbourne, Hyatt Regency Perth, Hyatt Hotel Canberra and Hyatt Place Melbourne, Essendon Fields, solidifying Hyatt's presence and demonstrating its strong growth plans for the country.
