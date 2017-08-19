ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Spirit Lake Casino & Resort in Saint Michael, N.D., has selected its Visual One® Hosted PMS solution to boost efficiency and enhance guest service across the 124-room property. The agreement expands Agilysys' leadership position in the tribal gaming market.

Spirit Lake offers a mix of lodging options — including guest rooms, suites, cabins and an RV park — as well as a casino, three food and beverage outlets, three retail shops, meeting facilities and a 1,000-seat showroom that hosts year-round live entertainment. The resort's executive team wanted technology that would optimize the entire guest lifecycle and reviewed a number of property management systems before selecting Visual One PMS as a hosted solution.

"We needed technology that could manage a diverse mix of accommodations and amenities, and the Visual One PMS was a perfect fit," said Peter Owlboy, Jr., MIS director at Spirit Lake Casino & Resort. "After the first demo, we realized Visual One would be a giant step forward for us; and, as a hosted option, it would allow us to reduce our upfront costs and receive updates more efficiently. We particularly like the ease of integration with our other casino systems, the friendly user interface and the online reservation system. We look forward to using the solution to improve the guest experience and provide a more streamlined process from reservations to check-out."

Visual One PMS is a comprehensive and fully integrated property management system that offers a wide range of best-in-class features and functionality, including front office operations, guest history, housekeeping, reservations management and more. Its user-friendly screens are laid out in a logical format, with quick-feature icons and drill-down capabilities. The system also offers optional modules for accounting, activities, club management, comp accounting, condo accounting, guest marketing, sales and catering, and spa management. Other features include a rate and availability calculator, enhanced guest stay search screens and an online shopping cart.

With Visual One PMS, hotels can add any mixture of modules to create a personalized property management system and see improved guest relationship management, business performance analysis and profitability. As a hosted solution, Visual One offers numerous benefits, including more predictable IT costs, an accelerated return on investment, increased speed and scalability, improved security and enhanced guest service.

"Visual One PMS is the most comprehensive end-to-end property management system in the marketplace, and is a longtime favorite PMS among tribal gaming properties," said Jim Walker, senior vice president of global revenue at Agilysys. "Now, as a hosted solution, it can adapt to a hotel's unique business processes and workflows while offering easy deployment, instant scalability and a reduced technology footprint. Visual One not only will improve operational performance and efficiency at Spirit Lake, but it also will help the property engage guests more effectively and emerge a winner in an increasingly competitive industry."

Spirit Lake Casino & Resort, located on scenic Devils Lake in east central North Dakota, has 124 guest rooms and suites, six guest cabins, and a 73-lot RV park. The property also boasts a 49,000-square-foot casino, full-service marina, grocery store, smoke shop, gift shop, 1,000-seat showroom, three dining venues and more than 27,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Spirit Lake Casino & Resort is owned and operated by the Spirit Lake Nation.

Contact

Robert Shecterle

Director of Marketing

Phone: 770.810.6046

Send Email