StepStone Hospitality Expands Management Portfolio With Addition of Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg, Md.
The Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg is a full-service hotel located in the heart of Gaithersburg, Md., with easy access to businesses, historical venues and entertainment options in the greater Washington, D.C. area. Hotel guest room amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TV and MP3 player. Hotel amenities including two swimming pools (one indoor), fitness center, complimentary business center and 16,500 sf of meeting/event space. Dining options include Rook's Corner Restaurant, an American-style seafood/steakhouse serving three meals daily, and a more casual lobby bar.
Centrally located in the hi-tech corridor of I-270 outside of Washington, D.C., the hotel is a short ride by the Metro or car to such local attractions as the Smithsonian Museums, National Zoo, the White House and National Mall. Also nearby are Georgetown, with its variety of shops, dining and nightlife, the Montgomery County Fairgrounds and the Germantown SoccerPlex.
"We continue to seek operational opportunities with owners of branded and independent hotels that will benefit from our management approach," said Blair Wills, StepStone's president and chief operating officer. "Hilton is one of the most respected names in hospitality, and the Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg is an excellent addition to our growing portfolio of third-party managed full-service and select service hotels."
Rhode Island-based StepStone Hospitality specializes in management for boutique, full and select-service hotels and restaurants to enhance sustainable value to StepStone clients. The company provides a unique combination of strong, hands-on operations, strategic management and food and beverage expertise, maintaining a balanced focus between revenue enhancement, margin expansion, and guest satisfaction. StepStone Hospitality currently manages hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, Starwood and InterContinental Hotel family of brands, as well as independent properties. Additional information about StepStone Hospitality portfolio is available at www.stepstonehospitality.com.