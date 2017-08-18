Providence, RI – StepStone Hospitality, a premier hotel management company specializing in hotel, restaurant and renovation management, today announced the addition of the 301-room, including two suites, Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg, Md., bringing its third-party management portfolio to 17 hotels. StepStone also will oversee upgrades to the hotel which include new fitness equipment, new guestroom carpet, new lobby & lounge furniture and digital key install in all guestrooms.

"The Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg marks StepStone's fifth Hilton family branded hotel," said Tom Russo, StepStone's chief executive officer. "We believe our familiarity with the Hilton brands, combined with our knowledge of the market, will allow us to quickly increase the hotel's metrics and guest satisfaction scores. We fully expect the hotel to regain its place as the upper upscale segment leader for business and leisure travelers to the Greater Washington, D.C. Metro Area."

The Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg, MD

The Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg is a full-service hotel located in the heart of Gaithersburg, Md., with easy access to businesses, historical venues and entertainment options in the greater Washington, D.C. area. Hotel guest room amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TV and MP3 player. Hotel amenities including two swimming pools (one indoor), fitness center, complimentary business center and 16,500 sf of meeting/event space. Dining options include Rook's Corner Restaurant, an American-style seafood/steakhouse serving three meals daily, and a more casual lobby bar.

Centrally located in the hi-tech corridor of I-270 outside of Washington, D.C., the hotel is a short ride by the Metro or car to such local attractions as the Smithsonian Museums, National Zoo, the White House and National Mall. Also nearby are Georgetown, with its variety of shops, dining and nightlife, the Montgomery County Fairgrounds and the Germantown SoccerPlex.

"We continue to seek operational opportunities with owners of branded and independent hotels that will benefit from our management approach," said Blair Wills, StepStone's president and chief operating officer. "Hilton is one of the most respected names in hospitality, and the Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg is an excellent addition to our growing portfolio of third-party managed full-service and select service hotels."

Contact

Sonia Abdulbaki

Vice President Daly Gray, Inc.

Phone: (703) 435-6293

Send Email