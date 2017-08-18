BON Hotels, a hospitality company that owns, manages and markets hotels throughout Africa, has added a tenth property to their Nigerian portfolio - BON Hotel GRAND Pela, located in Abuja. The grand opening, held on Friday 10 February, was attended by VIP guests, members of the press, dignitaries, politicians, airline executives, hotel owners, stakeholders and government representatives.

In his opening address, Chairman of GRAND Pela Hotels & Suites, Mr Peter Chukwudi Nwakeze said the idea of building the hotel was born out of his desire to contribute to the structural and social development of the capital city. "Despite the many existing hotels in Abuja we decided to make a paradigm shift by adding new features to the hotel that represent our core values of excellence and professionalism. Our aim is to carve a niche in the hospitality industry that will leave a lasting experience for our guests."

Conveniently located just 5 minutes from the city centre and only 15 minutes from the airport, the new BON Hotel GRAND Pela is primed for the corporate, business and leisure traveller, with facilities of an international standard. Inspired by modern influences with an African touch, the hotel is in line with international trends and features 87 spacious rooms, an in-house spa and beauty salon, a modern gym fitted with the latest equipment, a versatile conference centre, restaurant, 4 bars and a lounge, and 2 swimming pools. Wi-fi is complimentary throughout the hotel.

The conference centre has 3 meeting rooms seating up to 300 guests and provides spacious, state-of-the-art facilities for conferences, weddings, promotions, launches, workshops or small meetings and gatherings. Wi-fi is complimentary throughout the hotel.

Commenting on the acquisition, Executive Director of BON Hotels International West Africa, Bernard Cassar said, "We are very excited to acquire BON Hotel GRAND Pela – she is a good fit for our portfolio, and in line with our focus on positioning our properties as 4-star, international, boutique-style, full-service hotels, at affordable prices." BON Hotel Grand Pela will join the growing list of other Nigerian hotels acquired by BON Hotels in Abuja, Warri, Ikeja and Victoria Island, along with three properties under construction and due for completion in 2018 in Apo, Ekiti and OwerrI.

The group is confident in the potential of the region and remain steadfast with their expansion plans, and to providing ongoing support to local tourism and the hospitality industry, their guests, staff, suppliers and the community.

BON Hotels is a strong contender in the African hotel management space and is quite possibly Nigeria's fastest-growing hotel group.

