Unplugged Collection, the Reservation Engine, Property Management System (PMS) and Channel Manager of choice for independent, boutique and lifestyle hotels, is pleased to announce the launch of a new trial subscription.

Hotels keen to experience the Unplugged Collection' cloud-based Property Management System, can now set up a subscription account by themselves and there are zero obligations.

The trial account allows access to the dashboard, reservations calendar, database layout, channel manager, reports and more. Test reservations / bookings can be added to try the system for informed PMS selection and decision making.

Unplugged Collection does not charge any commission on bookings through its systems. Subscription is charged monthly/annually.

Please review the full list of services or Contact Unplugged Collection

Sign up for a trial account now at unpluggecollection.com.

View Source