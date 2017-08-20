Unplugged Collection launches new trial subscription
The trial account allows access to the dashboard, reservations calendar, database layout, channel manager, reports and more. Test reservations / bookings can be added to try the system for informed PMS selection and decision making.
Unplugged Collection does not charge any commission on bookings through its systems. Subscription is charged monthly/annually.
Please review the full list of services or Contact Unplugged Collection
Sign up for a trial account now at unpluggecollection.com.