Press Release

2017 Whitebridge EMEA Hotels Monitor, Issue 19

After tough times in 2015 and early 2016 in France and Turkey, two consecutive days in July 2016 were hopefully their nadir: a Tunisian drove a truck into crowds on Bastille Day in Nice (14 July) and the next day Turkey suffered an attempted coup d'état (15 July). As an excellent reflector, hotel performance trends can show world events in stark relief - RevPAR in Paris fell by -13.3% and in Istanbul by -42.6%.