Press Release

STR: Europe hotel pipeline for January 2017

LONDON -- STR's January 2017 Pipeline Report shows 163,648 rooms in 1,038 hotel projects Under Contract in Europe. The total represents a 2.2% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with January 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

Europe reported 71,365 rooms in 441 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 14.7% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Five key markets reported more than 2,000 rooms In Construction: