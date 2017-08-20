STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for January 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 5.1% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with January 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 85,827 rooms in 269 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 6.8% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
The Under Contract total in Africa represents a 5.4% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with January 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, Africa reported 30,213 rooms in 162 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 4.8% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Four countries in the Middle East and Africa region reported more than 5,000 rooms In Construction:
- Saudi Arabia (36,742 rooms in 85 projects)
- United Arab Emirates (28,898 rooms in 99 projects)
- Qatar (8,462 rooms in 34 projects)
- Egypt (5,734 rooms in 14 projects)
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.