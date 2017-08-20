Myconian Kyma Set To Open
A new member of Design Hotels™ on the paradisal island of Mykonos
Myconian Kyma - the "wave" of the Aegean Sea
More than the glitzy nightlife for which the island is renowned, Mykonos' unique influence of history, landscape, and its distinct architectural language of harmonious white cubic houses make it a place like no other. At Myconian Kyma, Originals and brothers Marios and Vangelis Daktylides have harnessed this magic and transposed their tight-knit business ethos into a passionately warm and personalised approach to welcoming guests. Perched atop a hill with glorious views over the iconic windmills and fishing boats of the town's coastline, Myconian Kyma is poised to give visitors the definitive Grecian adventure.
Taking its name from the Greek word for 'wave', the 52 room and 29 suite property carries this emblem throughout. From the curved lines of the multi-level infinity pool, to the design and furniture seen throughout the whitewashed structures, a gentle flow abounds. Evocative of the '60s glamor that originally drew celebrities of the day to the isle, buffed white marble dominates, allowing pops of fuschia to shine and the blue backdrop of the sea to sing. Guests of Myconian Kyma can expect a simply sublime experience thanks to lush gardens, private pools or terraces, a world-class steakhouse, and a full-service spa—a truly sophisticated yet family-friendly property.
Location
A picturesque Cycladic town with a maze of small streets and whitewashed houses and churches, Mykonos Town is set around a harbor and home to iconic 16th-century windmills, art galleries, cafés, stylish bars, shops, and restaurants. High-end boutiques, such as Dsquared2, Burberry, and Louis Vuitton, are part of the mix. Here, too, one finds the Aegean Maritime Museum and the Folklore Museum, perfect for those seeking a thorough introduction to the area's rich cultural and economic history. The island's multiple perfect sand beaches are only minutes away by car, and for the explorers, a day trip to Delos (a short boat ride away) is a must do.
Nearest Airport Mykonos Airport, 14,3 miles (2.3 km) | By car: 9min
