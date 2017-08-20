NAVIS, the #1 reservation sales and marketing technology provider for the hospitality industry, today announced that 2016 was a record-breaking year in direct-booked revenue for their RezForce clients.

A call-center service exclusively for the hotel and vacation rental industry, RezForce generated $138 million in client bookings and an additional $34 million in sales through outbound lead follow-up campaigns. More than $1 million came through the service on Cyber Monday alone, a single-day sales record for the company.

"Knowing that the market was trending more toward phone calls and that our clients were likely to require more overflow and after-hours support than ever before, we strategically positioned the operation to capture the opportunity," said Matt Juarez, NAVIS' vice president of operations. "As a result, conversions are up, and revenue per call is being maximized."

According to NAVIS, an increasing number of mobile users opt to call directly from a mobile search, contributing significantly to growing call volume. Travelers interested in high-consideration stays tend to call when booking. Many properties, knowing that phone reservations typically bring in more revenue than digital, successfully drive prospective guests to pick up the phone through targeted promotions.

"The past year has again validated the RezForce sales-driven approach to converting existing levels of phone inquiries into whole new levels of revenue," said NAVIS CEO Kyle Buehner. "We've long known that covering the phones 24/7 with sales-focused professionals is a necessity for clients committed to maximizing revenue from the direct channel."

