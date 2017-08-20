Birmingham, Ala. – As part of its commitment to helping franchisees compete head on with the bigger brands in 2017, Vimana Franchise Systems is rolling out a new loyalty program this month that is positioned to be one of the most effective in the industry. Powered by IBC Hospitality Technologies, the new Inncentives Loyalty Club by Vimana mirrors frequent-guest programs offered by the major brands; guests earn travel vouchers for stays that can be redeemed at any Vimana property or at one of 20,000 unique boutique hotels worldwide within the International Vacation Hotels (IVH) network. Inncentives Loyalty Club is offered without a fee increase to Vimana's Centerstone Inns/Hotels/Plaza Hotels and Key West Inns/Hotels/Resorts brands, and owners are not responsible for free-stay reconciliations.

Travelers can sign up for the Inncentives Loyalty Club by Vimana on the company's website beginning February 20.

"The Inncentives Loyalty Club is putting Vimana Franchise Systems on a level playing field with the biggest brands," said Steve Belmonte, Vimana Franchise Systems CEO. "This is the first loyalty program designed specifically to drive value to hoteliers. Guests are rewarded for staying local without costing the hotel owner a dime or requiring staff to figure out how to convert points to free nights. There is no keeping track of points, and no waiting to be reimbursed for a free stay because reconciliation is done on the front end. It's easy for consumers to use too, as the system automatically puts a credit to the guest's account. Stay 12 nights and your tab will be picked up for the free room whether it's within our franchise system or if the free night is at any of IVH's 20,000 member hotels."

Enrollment in the loyalty club can be done via Facebook, Google or email so members don't have to remember passwords. Once joined, they can use their free night anytime with no blackout dates, no exceptions. There is no math to convert points to nights. Hotels' redeeming members' free nights won't be made aware that they are staying free, so members will get the same service and perks as other guests.

"The Inncentives Loyalty Club by Vimana will be a huge help in our corporate marketing efforts; the IBC hotel network gives us access to a new guest database that will enable us to promote our brands to all travelers staying at an IVH property," said Amanda Belmonte, Vimana VP of Franchise Services. "This program also is great for members because redemptions are fast and easy, and travelers no longer need to carry a wallet of loyalty cards. Members who book direct on our property websites or the www.IHVtravel.com website through their account are instantly credited. It doesn't get any better than this."

International Vacation Hotels is an alliance of premium hotels, lodges, resorts and palaces. Each property is carefully selected for its dedication to excellence in hospitality and its exceptional facilities for both business and leisure travel. Inncentives Loyalty Club by Vimana members will enjoy unique independently-owned hotels instead of a cookie cutter chain experience.

For more information on Vimana Franchise Systems, visit www.vimanafs.com. To learn about Centerstone brands, visit www.centerstonehotels.com, and for details on Key West properties visit www.staykeywesthotels.com.

