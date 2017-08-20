Located at 1016 20th Street, the Homewood Suites property is located in the downtown Birmingham area, close to University of Alabama at Birmingham and Five Points South District. – Source: Homewood Suites by Hilton

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and MCLEAN, Va. -- Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) industry-first All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Homewood Suites by Hilton Birmingham Downtown Near UAB. Offering 105 new suites, the hotel strengthens the brand's growing presence in urban destinations, and furthers its expansion after reaching the 400th opening milestone.

"Last year, Birmingham had a significant impact on Alabama's tourism sector, accounting for 20 percent of the state's overall visitation*," said Adrian Kurre, global head, Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton. "The continued growth of the city, coupled with downtown's booming center, provides the ideal opportunity to expand Homewood Suites' offering for both business and leisure travelers to the area."

Developed by Wyatt construction and owned by AUM Enterprise, Inc., Homewood Suites by Hilton Birmingham Downtown Near UAB complements the city's vibrant downtown area, offering visitors a host of local attractions to enjoy while visiting. The property is also an ideal home base for guests in town for an alumni event or family bonding.

The new hotel offers a combination of studio and one bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all of the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay - complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and grocery shopping service**. Homewood Suites by Hilton Birmingham Downtown Near UAB also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with an indoor heated pool, fitness center and game room.

Located at 1016 20th Street, the Homewood Suites property is located in the downtown Birmingham area, close to University of Alabama at Birmingham and Five Points South District. Guests have convenient access to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, Alabama Theatre, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, McWane Science Center, Birmingham Zoo and several award-winning restaurants and local corporate offices. Guests can enjoy a variety of historical and cultural venues such as the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the Birmingham Museum of Art, just a few minutes from the hotel. A complimentary shuttle service within a 7-mile radius of the property is also available.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Birmingham Downtown Near UAB participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Birmingham Downtown Near UAB or call 205-703-9920.

