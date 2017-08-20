Homewood Suites by Hilton Debuts Newest Property in Downtown Birmingham
Hotel Offers Guests Home-like Amenities and Spacious Suites Minutes from Area Attractions
Developed by Wyatt construction and owned by AUM Enterprise, Inc., Homewood Suites by Hilton Birmingham Downtown Near UAB complements the city's vibrant downtown area, offering visitors a host of local attractions to enjoy while visiting. The property is also an ideal home base for guests in town for an alumni event or family bonding.
The new hotel offers a combination of studio and one bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all of the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay - complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and grocery shopping service**. Homewood Suites by Hilton Birmingham Downtown Near UAB also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with an indoor heated pool, fitness center and game room.
Located at 1016 20th Street, the Homewood Suites property is located in the downtown Birmingham area, close to University of Alabama at Birmingham and Five Points South District. Guests have convenient access to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, Alabama Theatre, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, McWane Science Center, Birmingham Zoo and several award-winning restaurants and local corporate offices. Guests can enjoy a variety of historical and cultural venues such as the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the Birmingham Museum of Art, just a few minutes from the hotel. A complimentary shuttle service within a 7-mile radius of the property is also available.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Birmingham Downtown Near UAB participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Birmingham Downtown Near UAB or call 205-703-9920.
Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.
*SOURCE: Alabama Tourism Department
**Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.
Contact
Kristen Wells
Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide
Phone: +1 703 883 5826
Send Email
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 4,900 properties with more than 796,000 rooms in 104 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world"s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where Hilton HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. Visit news.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.