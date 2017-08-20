NEW YORK -- Sereno Hotels is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, serenohotels.com, which serves as a booking engine and destination guide for its four properties: the award-winning Le Sereno St. Barth's and Le Sereno Villas, which recently was voted the "No. 1 Resort in the Caribbean" in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, along with its newest sister property, Il Sereno Lago di Como and Villa Pliniana, designed by famed Milan-based architect and designer Patricia Urquiola. Both Lake Como properties opened to much acclaim in 2016, as bloomberg.com distinguished Il Sereno as "Europe's most luxurious new hotel."

In partnership with Cape Town, South Africa-based Focus Online, Sereno Hotels embarked on the process to launch a website that presents the entire brand portfolio for the first time and truly represents the distinct aesthetics of St. Barth's and Lake Como. In addition to vivid new imagery, the website integrates video throughout that transports guests to each locale. The booking engine is directly connected to Leading Hotels of the World, of which Sereno Hotels has been a long-standing member.

"Our guests choose Sereno Hotels because of our deep commitment to exquisite design and guest service. We are excited to launch a website that perfectly marries those two elements and serves as a true destination resource, as well as being extremely user-friendly," said Luis Contreras, owner of Sereno Hotels.

With the ever-growing importance of mobile, Focus Online paid extra care to ensure the site operates seamlessly on any mobile device, allowing Sereno Hotels' jet-setting guests to access reservations and information from anywhere, at any time. Cutting-edge user-tracking throughout the website ensures that the Sereno Hotels team receives real-time data that allows the brand to respond to booking trends. As the Sereno Hotels brand continues to expand and grow, the website will be continually updated.

About Sereno Hotels

Le Sereno St. Barth by Christian Liaigre launched to great success and was followed a few years later by Le Sereno Villas. Now with the addition of the Il Sereno Lago di Como property and Villa Pliniana, with future expansions to be announced, Sereno Hotels will be the private owner and operator of a small number of hotels at the upper echelon of the luxury market. Themes carried through each hotel are a small, intimate number of rooms, locations in some of the world's most coveted vacation destinations, oversized rooms and suites, great views, large private villas associated to the hotel property, understated luxury, and exact attention to detail in design, service, cuisine and amenities. All Sereno Hotel properties are members of Leading Hotels of the World and Virtuoso.

