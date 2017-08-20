Milestone achieved these exceptional results by leveraging our unique combination of in-house developed technology, award-winning design, and omni-channel digital marketing strategies. In 2016, Milestone customers enjoyed a series of technological "world's firsts":

1. The world's first CMS system for hospitality designed to build and deploy native AMP pages, leading to exceptional mobile performance and visibility.

2. The worlds' most robust CMS system designed to benefit from voice search technology, Milestone's CMS system supports over 70 hospitality-specific schema-tags.

3. Access to the world's first Content Management System for the hospitality industry fully capable of developing ADA conforming pages and of automatically flagging ADA conformity issues on pages.

4. Exclusive access to Milestone Analytics, the first analytics system for hospitality that allows hotels to measure engagement across all channels through the customer journey, providing a complete investment picture that allows hotels to maximize ROI.

"2016 was another record year for Milestone," said Anil Aggarwal, Milestone CEO, "as we head into 2017 we are very cognizant of the looming threat from AirBnB and OTAs to our customer base. We continue to provide the best mix of technology, strategy and exceptional design to our customers," continued Mr. Aggarwal. By the year 2020 comScore is predicting that over 50% of search will be powered by voice. To stay ahead of the huge leaps in artificial intelligence, voice search, and machine learning, Milestone's in-house developed technology will keep hotels ahead of these rapidly changing conditions that threaten to put the market out of reach for all but the largest players.

Hoteliers interested in getting more out of their marketing investment can meet with Milestone at the upcoming HSMAI Digital Marketing Strategy Conference in New York, as well as download the Tan-Tar-A case study at http://info.milestoneinternet.com/acton/media/22640/tan-tar-a-resorts.

Contact

Angela Lyons

Phone: 408-200-7918

Send Email