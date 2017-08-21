London -- World Travel Awards has revealed the Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony 2017 will be hosted by the luxury Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai.

The news comes as the industry leading awards programme begins its 24th year with the launch of the Grand Tour 2017.

It will be the second time that World Travel Awards has visited China's commercial capital, following a rapturously received debut at the Swissotel Grand Shanghai back in 2008.

A spectacular architectural achievement with sweeping views of the Huangpu River and the Shanghai skyline, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai will welcome hospitality leaders from across the regions as they gather to see who among them has been voted the crème de la crème on Friday, 4th June, 2017.

World Travel Awards President, Graham Cooke, said: "It will be a pleasure to return to Shanghai for the first time since the inaugural World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony in 2008.

"And I can think of no better partner for this event than the Grand Kempinski Shanghai combining, as it does, European luxury, Kempinski's signature flair for service and the dynamism of Shanghai – the city everyone is talking about."

Cooke added: "I look forward to welcoming all of our nominees to the Grand Kempinski Shanghai in June."

Located in the Lujiazui financial and trade section of Shanghai's prestigious Pudong District, the hotel offers 686 impeccable guestrooms - including superior, deluxe and executive room types - plus the Diplomatic, Imperial, Studio or Presidential suites.

Beyond the bedrooms, guests can take advantage of the hotel's four gourmet restaurants, three bars and onsite health club, while the city's famous landmarks are a short stroll away.

"We are extremely proud and honoured to host the 24th annual World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, an iconic luxury hotel in one of the most exciting cities of the world," said Rudiger Hollweg, General Manager at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai.

"We look forward to celebrating the Asian and Australasian best of the best during a spectacular Gala Ceremony event at our hotel."

Voting for the World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia nominees is open until 17th April, with a full list of nominees here.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards Gala Ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about World Travel Awards, please visit the official website.

