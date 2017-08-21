Dusit International teams up with Japan’s Prince Hotels for Staff Exchange Programme
The new Staff Exchange Programme builds on these foundations by enabling both companies to share local expertise and hospitality knowledge to best cater for guests from Japan and Thailand, key feeder markets for each company respectively.
In the first exchange, staff from Prince Hotels will spend time at the Front Office and Concierge of the Dusit Thani Bangkok and DusitPrincess Srinakarin Bangkok hotels to get familiar with their operations. Reciprocally, Dusit staff will visit Prince Hotels in Japan. Participants will receive on-the-job training and take part in classroom activities to deepen their understanding of Japanese and Thai hospitality cultures.
"The Staff Exchange Programme will provide rich, first-hand experience for hotel staff from both companies," said Mr. Takao Sato, Corporate Director Managing Administrator of Prince Hotels Inc. "While our employees will gain direct exposure to Thai culture and Dusit's gracious hospitality, Dusit's staff will be able to learn more about omotenashi – the Japanese spirit of hospitality and service. The idea is that by sharing the best practices of both companies, our respective staff will be better equipped to meet and surpass guests' expectations, the hallmark of excellent hospitality experience."
Dr Niramol Jindanuwat, Chief People Officer, Corporate Human Resources, Dusit International, said, "The Staff Exchange Programme is an excellent way for Dusit to deepen its partnership with Prince Hotels. Going beyond sales and marketing purposes, this new initiative provides an excellent opportunity for staff from each company to bolster their skill sets and enhance service delivery. We look forward to making the programme a success."
About Prince Hotels
Prince Hotels, Inc. is one of Japan's leading hotel and leisure companies, as well as the core company of Seibu Group. Under its three main brands, The Prince, Grand Prince Hotel and Prince Hotel, the company operates 42 hotels in cities and resort areas throughout Japan including Tokyo, Kyoto, Hiroshima, Karuizawa, Hakone, Sapporo and Furano, where it specializes in providing its unique brand of Japanese "omotenashi hospitality spirit and techniques."
In addition to hotels, the company also operates a variety of other unique leisure facilities in Japan including 28 golf courses, 9 ski resorts, onsen hot springs, tennis courts, movie theaters and aquariums. The company also operates hotels, golf courses and ski resorts overseas in Hawaii, China and Taiwan with sales offices in major cities including Honolulu, Los Angeles, Paris, Singapore, Shanghai, Taipei, Bangkok, New York and Sydney.
For more information, please visit www.princehotels.com
Contact
Sureerat Sudpairak
Corporate Manager – Public Relations
Phone: +66 (0) 2200 9999 ext. 3321
Send Email
About Dusit International
Dusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose ﬁrst hotel was the Princess on Bangkok's New Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management, franchising and education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana. The company currently operates 29 properties worldwide and has over 50 confirmed projects in the pipeline in key destinations such as Australia, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Myanmar, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and UAE. Dusit International also operates the signature Devarana Spa and has a fast-growing Education Division. The latter, established in 1993, comprises Dusit Thani College, which offers vocational and postgraduate hospitality degrees at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya; Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School; and the recently opened Dusit Thani Hotel School, which is Thailand"s first hospitality school based on the ASEAN Common Competency Standards for Tourism Professionals. In 2018 Dusit will open the pioneering Dusit Hospitality Management College, a unique fully integrated hospitality school and hotel in Manila, Philippines. For more information, please visit www.dusit.com.