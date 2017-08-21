STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for January 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The region reported 28,626 rooms in 175 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is an 11.7% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.
Three of the region's key markets reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction:
- Bogotá, Colombia (1,441 rooms in five projects)
- São Paulo, Brazil (1,205 rooms in six projects)
- Lima, Peru (1,203 rooms in seven projects)
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.