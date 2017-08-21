MINNEAPOLIS – When it comes to forecasting hotel booking behaviors in order to maximize revenue strategy, more data is better than less.

That's why IDeaS Revenue Solutions and nSight Travel Intelligence have teamed up to offer hoteliers a new experience in revenue management that allows managers to "futurecast" inventory demand based on a rich set of data points never before available on a single technology platform.

With access to both nSight's predictive consumer shopping intelligence data and IDeaS' advanced revenue management solutions, hoteliers can now have exclusive access to the most advanced demand-intelligence solution on the market to increase bookings and drive better revenue.

Hoteliers have previously been limited to high-level booking data and lost business data for only brand.com when building demand forecasts. With nSight for IDeaS, hoteliers now have access to aggregated data from more than five thousand online travel sites, giving them much deeper and more cohesive insights on consumer behavior across all relevant online and offline booking channels.

"The ability to integrate never-before-accessible information – such as relationships between intent to book and pricing – will elevate a hotel's demand forecast and ultimately its revenue opportunities," said Sanjay Nagalia, chief operating officer for IDeaS. "Our partnership with nSight is the first solution to truly bridge two profit-focused functions. By bringing revenue management and marketing closer together, we're giving our clients an exclusive advantage over the competition."

Rich, Real-Time Data Drives Revenue

nSight for IDeaS goes beyond traditional data sources like brand.com regrets and denials data. Instead it utilizes real-time, relevant and forward-looking demand intelligence from online travel agents and travel websites to provide powerful data that can be used to more accurately apply profit-generating pricing strategies.

"The sheer amount of data available can be overwhelming and 'big data' has become code for 'lots of work'. We are changing all that with nSight for IDeaS," said Rich Maradik, founder and CEO for nSight. "The simplicity in which hoteliers can now access and leverage large volumes of data is something the market has never seen before. By combining data from the hotel's RMS with predictive data, and offering it through an intuitive dashboard, we help revenue and marketing teams simplify and focus on proven revenue-generating priorities."

The information hotels can leverage using nSight for IDeaS can offer a distinct competitive advantage for pricing rooms, personalizing marketing efforts and aligning the overall consumer experience across channels. It effectively narrows the disconnect between revenue management and marketing teams by delivering insights relevant to both functions.

nSight for IDeaS enables the two disciplines to collaborate with confidence, more accurately understand guests, and better target and track marketing campaigns. These well-aligned goals, in turn, allow hotels to maximize direct bookings and drive profitability.

Free Trial for Hoteliers

Existing IDeaS clients can sign up for a "no-charge, no-obligation" subscription of the solution beginning February 2017. This offer includes the full functionality of the nSight for IDeaS solution allowing hotels to use actual data and drive meaningful action immediately. For more information, go to www.ideas.com/nSight.

About nSight

nSight combines the world's largest view of consumer shopping data with predictive marketing and revenue management solutions to deliver more guests to your hotel and visitors to your destination. Only nSight aggregates more than 85 million travel consumer shops and bookings daily across over 5,000 third-party travel websites. Understanding consumer shopping behavior, rate impact and future market demand enables better marketing and revenue management decisions. Follow nSight on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.nsightfortravel.com.

Tweet this: #RevenueManagement meets futurecasting to maximize bookings with new @IDeaS_RevOpt and @nSightforTravel integration http://ideas.com/about/news/

About IDeaS

With more than one million rooms priced daily on its advanced systems, IDeaS Revenue Solutions leads the industry with the latest revenue management software solutions and advisory services. Powered by SAS® and more than 25 years of experience, IDeaS proudly supports more than 7,000 clients in 94 countries and is relentless about providing hoteliers more insightful ways to manage the data behind hotel pricing.

IDeaS empowers its clients to build and maintain revenue management cultures—from single entities to world-renowned estates—by focusing on a simple promise: Driving Better Revenue.

IDeaS has the knowledge, expertise and maturity to build upon proven revenue management principles with next-generation analytics for more user-friendly, insightful and profitable revenue opportunities—not just for rooms, but across the entire hotel enterprise. For more information, visit www.ideas.com.

View Source

Contact

Tim Nelson

PR Representative - Padilla for IDeaS

Send Email