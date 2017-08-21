STR: Caribbean/Mexico hotel pipeline for January 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The region reported 12,818 rooms in 81 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 9.4% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.
Among the region's key markets, Central Mexico (4,741 rooms in 36 projects) reported the largest number of rooms In Construction.
