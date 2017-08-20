Turnberry Associates Redefines Nashville Skyline With New JW Marriott Hotel
Real Estate Developer Revitalizes Downtown Nashville with First Luxury Hotel Opening in 2018
International architecture firm Arquitectonica has designed the JW Marriott Nashville, drawing inspiration from the nearby Cumberland River and its symbolic place in the city's history. A circuitous watercourse, the ever changing nature of the river follows Tennessee's natural geography as it flows through the city. Likewise, JW Marriott Nashville will reflect a similar theme through its varied and curved façade. Standout design elements include an undulating glass frontage that incorporates sculpture, fountains and art as well as a covered terrace on the 33rd floor boasting expansive outdoor space and dramatic vistas of the southern capital city. The 33rd floor will also feature Nashville's first Bourbon Steak, offering guests a five-star dining experience from world renowned chef, Michael Mina.
"Arquitectonica is looking forward to making our debut in Nashville with the JW Marriott," said Bernardo Fort-Brescia, Principal Architect at Arquitectonica. "We are excited to work with Turnberry Associates and to leave a lasting contribution to the city's urban fabric. The elliptical form introduces the first aerodynamic curving tower to Nashville's high-rise vocabulary. Its projecting observation bar hovers over the corner to face the downtown skyline."
The 533-room hotel will welcome guests in a warm and elegant lobby, where visitors can indulge in over 1,000 wines or premium cigars. The 33rd floor will also feature a state-of-the-art spa with a lap pool, salon and fitness center.
Conveniently located just 10 miles from the airport, JW Marriott Nashville will be an ideal location for groups and business travelers, boasting 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space, two ballrooms, 16 meeting rooms and two boardrooms equipped with advanced audio visual and wireless technology.
