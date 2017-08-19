The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is pleased to announce its 2017 Americas Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Expert Communities Chairs. The HSMAI board consists of a wide range of hospitality professionals from all areas of the industry, representing more than 25 hotels and hotel companies.

"HSMAI welcomes a diverse and talent group of professionals to the 2017 Americas Board of Directors," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. "As we celebrate HSMAI's rich history during our 90th Anniversary throughout 2017, the Board will continue to look to the future with the strategic objective of advancing the association to benefit our members and the industry."

Jeff Senior, Vice President Marketing at KSL Resorts, continues his service during the second and final year of his term as HSMAI Americas Chair. A 30-year veteran of the travel industry, Senior joined KSL in 2015. He is also the chair of the HSMAI Global board and serves as a commissioner on the California Travel and Tourism Commission.

"It's a true honor to begin my second year as the chair of this impactful organization," said Senior. "In this rapidly changing business environment, it's a privilege to work with industry leaders to monitor trends, share best practices, and deliver education and insights that help our members drive intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth."

Other HSMAI Americas Executive Committee members:

Mark Thompson, CHBA, CHDM, CHSE, Vice President of Tourism, Dallas Convention & Visitors Bureau Vice Chair : Marina MacDonald, CHDM, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof Inn

John Washko, Vice President of Group Marketing and Sales, Atlantis, Paradise Island Immediate Past Chairman: Rob Torres, Managing Director, Travel, Google

HSMAI Americas Board Members:

, CEO, Milestone Internet Marketing, Inc. Adam Anderson , Managing Director, Industry Relations, Expedia, Inc.

, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group Bart Berkey , Senior Corporate Director, Eastern Region, Ritz Carlton Global Sales Office

, Senior Vice President, Global Revenue Management, Host Hotels & Resorts Ravneet Bhandari , CEO, LodgIQ

, Chief Commercial Officer, Loews Hotels George Brennan , EVP, Sales & Marketing, Interstate Hotels & Resorts

, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development & Marketing, STR Christopher Cheney , Vice President of Revenue Management, Stonebridge Companies

, Vice President of Revenue Optimization, Ashford Group of Companies Jack Easdale , SVP, Revenue Management and Enterprise Analytics, Venetian, Palazzo & Sands Expo Center

, Managing Director, Horwath HTL Tammy Farley , President, Rainmaker

, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing, Terranea Resort Andrew Flack , Vice President, Marketing & eCommerce – Americas, Hilton Worldwide

, VP, Revenue Management, Hyatt Loren Gray , Founder, Hospitality Digital Marketing

, Chief Marketing Officer, Explore St. Louis Caryl Helsel , President & CEO, Dragonfly Hospitality Resources

, Director of Business Travel, AirBnb Michael Innocentin , Vice President, E-Commerce & Digital NCA Region, AccorHotels

, VP, Global Marketing, Sabre Hospitality Solutions Christopher Kenney, Vice President, Field Sales & Marketing, Two Roads Hospitality

, Vice President, Enterprise Accounts, TravelClick Inc. Josh Lesnick , EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Wyndham Hotel Group

, Vice President of Marketing, Best Western Hotels & Resorts Stacey Milne , VP, Portfolio Marketing Strategy & Planning, Marriott International

, President, Tim Peter & Associates Lalia Rach , Founder and Partner, Rach Enterprises

, VP, Best Practices, Online Merchandising, Leonardo Andrew Rubinacci , SVP, Distribution & Revenue Management Strategy, IHG

, VP, Global Sales, Tripadvisor Jane Stampe , Managing Director, Americas, IDeaS - A SAS COMPANY

, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Hostmark Hospitality Group Amanda Voss , VP of Sales, Park MGM

, Executive Vice President, Preferred Hotels & Resorts Mark Wykes , VP, Hotel Sales & Marketing, Omni Hotels & Resorts

, VP of Sales, The Americas, IHG Lou Zameryka, Director, Global Accounts, Booking.com USA, Inc.

HSMAI's expert communities connect members with common interests across geographic boundaries in the America's region. Each expert community is led by an advisory board or council which guides HSMAI's strategic direction as it relates to their dedicated subject matter, resulting in face-to-face and virtual education, special resources, insights, and more that are specific to their particular area of expertise.

HSMAI's Expert Communities Chairs:

: Ed Skapinok, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Hostmark Hospitality Group Chair, Marketing Advisory Board : Maureen Callahan, Vice President Field Marketing, Two Roads Hospitality

: Holly Zoba, CHDM, Senior Vice President of Hospitality Sales, Signature Worldwide Chair, Revenue Management Advisory Board: Linda Gulrajani, CRME, Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Distribution, Marcus Hotels & Resorts