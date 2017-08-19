HSMAI Announces Americas Board of Directors and Executive Committee for 2017
Jeff Senior, Vice President Marketing at KSL Resorts, continues his service during the second and final year of his term as HSMAI Americas Chair. A 30-year veteran of the travel industry, Senior joined KSL in 2015. He is also the chair of the HSMAI Global board and serves as a commissioner on the California Travel and Tourism Commission.
"It's a true honor to begin my second year as the chair of this impactful organization," said Senior. "In this rapidly changing business environment, it's a privilege to work with industry leaders to monitor trends, share best practices, and deliver education and insights that help our members drive intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth."
Other HSMAI Americas Executive Committee members:
- Chair elect: Mark Thompson, CHBA, CHDM, CHSE, Vice President of Tourism, Dallas Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Vice Chair: Marina MacDonald, CHDM, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof Inn
- Secretary-Treasurer: John Washko, Vice President of Group Marketing and Sales, Atlantis, Paradise Island
- Immediate Past Chairman: Rob Torres, Managing Director, Travel, Google
- President: Robert Gilbert, CHME, CHA, President & CEO, HSMAI
HSMAI Americas Board Members:
- Anil Aggarwal, CEO, Milestone Internet Marketing, Inc.
- Adam Anderson, Managing Director, Industry Relations, Expedia, Inc.
- Brad Beakley, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
- Bart Berkey, Senior Corporate Director, Eastern Region, Ritz Carlton Global Sales Office
- Brian Berry, Senior Vice President, Global Revenue Management, Host Hotels & Resorts
- Ravneet Bhandari, CEO, LodgIQ
- Oliver Bonke, Chief Commercial Officer, Loews Hotels
- George Brennan, EVP, Sales & Marketing, Interstate Hotels & Resorts
- Vail Brown, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development & Marketing, STR
- Christopher Cheney, Vice President of Revenue Management, Stonebridge Companies
- Sloan Dean, Vice President of Revenue Optimization, Ashford Group of Companies
- Jack Easdale, SVP, Revenue Management and Enterprise Analytics, Venetian, Palazzo & Sands Expo Center
- John Fareed, Managing Director, Horwath HTL
- Tammy Farley, President, Rainmaker
- Agnelo Fernandes, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing, Terranea Resort
- Andrew Flack, Vice President, Marketing & eCommerce – Americas, Hilton Worldwide
- Christen Garb, VP, Revenue Management, Hyatt
- Loren Gray, Founder, Hospitality Digital Marketing
- Brian Hall, Chief Marketing Officer, Explore St. Louis
- Caryl Helsel, President & CEO, Dragonfly Hospitality Resources
- David Holyoke, Director of Business Travel, AirBnb
- Michael Innocentin, Vice President, E-Commerce & Digital NCA Region, AccorHotels
- Sarah Kennedy Ellis, VP, Global Marketing, Sabre Hospitality Solutions
- Christopher Kenney, Vice President, Field Sales & Marketing, Two Roads Hospitality
- Chuck Klous, Vice President, Enterprise Accounts, TravelClick Inc.
- Josh Lesnick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Wyndham Hotel Group
- Tammy Lucas, Vice President of Marketing, Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Stacey Milne, VP, Portfolio Marketing Strategy & Planning, Marriott International
- Tim Peter, President, Tim Peter & Associates
- Lalia Rach, Founder and Partner, Rach Enterprises
- Darlene Rondeau, VP, Best Practices, Online Merchandising, Leonardo
- Andrew Rubinacci, SVP, Distribution & Revenue Management Strategy, IHG
- Brian Schmidt, VP, Global Sales, Tripadvisor
- Jane Stampe, Managing Director, Americas, IDeaS - A SAS COMPANY
- Brian Tkac, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Hostmark Hospitality Group
- Amanda Voss, VP of Sales, Park MGM
- Michelle Woodley, Executive Vice President, Preferred Hotels & Resorts
- Mark Wykes, VP, Hotel Sales & Marketing, Omni Hotels & Resorts
- Angela Xavier, VP of Sales, The Americas, IHG
- Lou Zameryka, Director, Global Accounts, Booking.com USA, Inc.
HSMAI's expert communities connect members with common interests across geographic boundaries in the America's region. Each expert community is led by an advisory board or council which guides HSMAI's strategic direction as it relates to their dedicated subject matter, resulting in face-to-face and virtual education, special resources, insights, and more that are specific to their particular area of expertise.
HSMAI's Expert Communities Chairs:
- Chair, Sales Advisory Board: Ed Skapinok, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Hostmark Hospitality Group
- Chair, Marketing Advisory Board: Maureen Callahan, Vice President Field Marketing, Two Roads Hospitality
- Chair, Digital Marketing Council: Holly Zoba, CHDM, Senior Vice President of Hospitality Sales, Signature Worldwide
- Chair, Revenue Management Advisory Board: Linda Gulrajani, CRME, Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Distribution, Marcus Hotels & Resorts
About HSMAI
The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry"s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI ROCET, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprising more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at www.hsmai.org, www.facebook.com/hsmai, www.twitter.com/hsmai and www.youtube.com/hsmai1.
