ZUMATA Wins 2017 IBM Choice Award for Top New Business Partner
"Our IBM Choice Award winners set the bar high and consistently deliver client satisfaction and business excellence," said Marc Dupaquier, General Manager of IBM Global Business Partners. "We're pleased to honour ZUMATA for continuing to uphold IBM values in pursuit of helping clients thrive in the cognitive era."
IBM has many great partners, and receiving this award is an honour and testament to the capabilities of our team to deliver deep tech-and-artificial intelligence-enabled solutions that are truly world-class and cutting-edge. We look forward to continuing to delight our mutual clients, and to expand our partnership with IBM," said Josh Ziegler, CEO of ZUMATA.
For more information about the 2017 IBM Choice Awards winners, please visit https://www-304.ibm.com/partnerworld/wps/servlet/ContentHandler/pw_com_prb_beacon.
To learn more about IBM PartnerWorld, a comprehensive program that offers marketing and sales resources, training, certifications, and technical support to help create new revenue and market opportunities for IBM Business Partners, visit http://www.ibm.com/partnerworld.
About ZUMATA
ZUMATA is the only artificial intelligence powered hotel distribution and technology company. Through partnerships with IBM Watson, Expedia, Amadeus and DHISCO, ZUMATA solves a wealth of hotel distribution challenges. In addition to hotel distribution and travel technology, ZUMATA is using its cognitive capabilities to enable automated advisory and customer service to companies within a wide range of industries including travel, banking, finance, and more.
Founded in 2010, ZUMATA is headquarteredin Singapore.