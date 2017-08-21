ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. – Pendry Hotels has announced the grand opening of

its first hotel in San Diego's renowned downtown Gaslamp Quarter. A new luxury brand from

Montage International, in partnership with The Robert Green Development Company, The Pendry

is a refreshing take on the hospitality establishment that blends thoughtful and gracious service with

a new approach to inspired design and authentic programming that appeals to today's luxury guest.

Pendry San Diego features 317 guest rooms, three dining concepts, three bars, Spa Pendry, private

meeting and event spaces and a vibrant lobby experience.

"We are thrilled to debut the first Pendry hotel, Pendry San Diego, in the heart of San Diego's

Gaslamp Quarter," said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO, Montage International.

"San Diego is the ideal city for us to launch the brand and we look forward to welcoming guests and

locals alike to experience all that the hotel has to offer."

"From its early inception, The Pendry vision has been clear," said Michael Fuerstman, creative

director and co-founder, Pendry Hotels. "We wanted to take our extensive experience in hospitality

and combine it with our vision of modern-day luxury and style; one that is rooted in local culture,

beautiful design, international inspiration and authentic service. It's a hotel experience that should

feel organic and luxurious at the same time and the San Diego property will bring that vision to life

beautifully. We are very excited to open our doors in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter where we

think locals and travelers will embrace and appreciate the Pendry point of view."

Pendry San Diego offers a dynamic hub where guests and visitors can work, relax, x, socialize and dine

in one central location. Rooms are beautifully-appointed with custom furnishings, luxurious

bathrooms, and a sophisticated yet understated design nod to the city's beach and surf culture. 36

suites offer stunning views of the city skyline and harbor, the historic streets of the Gaslamp Quarter

or direct access to The Pool House outdoor deck. Guests and locals will enjoy a Tom Adler curated

pop-up art gallery highlighting Ron Church surf photography. Each space within the hotel is rooted

in design, culture and an inspired aesthetic that speaks to San Diego's unique coastal voice and rapidly

growing influence in arts, food, craft beer and technology.

Pendry San Diego is home to the following restaurants, bars, nightlife, retail and wellness concepts:

Provisional Kitchen, Café & Mercantile – Designed in partnership with Raan and Lindsay Parton

from Los Angeles' Alchemy Works retail concept, Provisional is a restaurant and marketplace

featuring seasonal fare and gourmet takeaway offerings from Executive Chef Chris Osbourne. The

communal dining space features a Vittoria Coffee espresso bar, sky-high ceilings, bistro tables and a

retail marketplace set within a greenhouse. The marketplace features a curated collection of items

including homeware, ceramics, apothecary items, pantry staples and jewelry.

Nason's Beer Hall – A new addition to the famous San Diego craft beer scene, Nason's is a California

coastal establishment featuring local and international beers, global comfort food, and vintage bar

games. Its name pays homage to Nason & Co. Farmer's Market, formerly located in the current

location of the beer hall in the early 1900's.

Fifth & Rose – A sophisticated and chic gathering place with elevated bar fare, Fifth & Rose is the

perfect place to engage in conversation over a hand-crafted cocktail. Rich stone stands out amidst a

palette of soft pink, green and black with crimson details, candles and fresh roses. Fifth & Rose is

inspired by a host's living room--comfortable, always welcoming, a place you never want to leave.

Lionfish – Driven by seasonal, local ingredients, the Lionfish menu features modern coastal cuisine

highlighting fresh-catch and prime meats from Executive Chef Jose "JoJo" Ruiz. Ruiz's unrivaled

dedication to his craft earned him a spot on Eater National's top 50 "Young Guns" list, illustrating

the "the most promising up-and-coming talent in the national restaurant industry." At Lionfish,

developed in partnership with Andy Masi's Clique Hospitality, Ruiz brings his incredible talent in

sushi, seafood and coastal cuisine to the airy two-floor dining room where a menu of distinctly San

Diego-inspired dishes, many served family-style, complements a diverse menu of hand-crafted,

seasonally-focused cocktails. Lionfish is open for dinner only.

Oxford Social Club – Developed by Clique Hospitality, Oxford Social Club is the hotel's nightlife

centerpiece, welcoming guests and locals to enjoy a late-night experience every Thursday, Friday and

Saturday night, focused on design, music, service and an extensive, curated cocktail program. The

space is intimate and relaxed with banquette seating, plush furnishings and art installations that all

take inspiration from the personal detail and comfort of a private residential setting.

The Pool House – Boasting some of the best views in the Gaslamp Quarter, The Pool House at

Pendry San Diego is the hotel's premier rooftop lounge in partnership with Clique Hospitality,

embodying the true essence of the southern California lifestyle with its light, contemporary open-air

design and indoor/outdoor aesthetic. The rooftop, perched above the Gaslamp's famed 5th Avenue,

plays host to relaxed daytime and evening events and gatherings while featuring a signature bar and

cocktail experience for poolside guests.

Spa Pendry - A menu of experiences focusing on discovery, modern techniques and traditional

healing practices. From aromatic awakenings and soul nurturing massages to curative baths and

meditative bliss, guests can take the time and space they need for relaxation or revival. Spa Pendry's

signature solutions use native ingredients reminiscent of the healing energies of the sea, aromatic

citrus groves, and euphoric herbal concoctions.

Meetings & Events - The hotel boasts 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and special

event space, including a Grand Ballroom, customizable Parlor and Salon rooms, a private al fresco

poolside deck and various private dining options.

Pendry San Diego is located at 550 J Street, San Diego, in the epicenter of the city's historic and

energetic Gaslamp Quarter, blocks from Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres, and the San

Diego Convention Center.

For reservations, visit www.pendryhotels.com.

