Atlantic Hotels Group, Civitas Capital Group and Starwood Hotels Celebrate Soft Opening of Dual-Branded Aloft and Element Dallas Love Field
Aloft rolls out first robotic butler in Texas, second in the world with hotel opening
Aloft and Element Dallas Love Field occupy one multi-story building with a common entry and separate ground-floor public areas and elevators. Shared facilities include 6,500 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The building is part of West Love, a 37-acre mixed-use development that also includes apartments and more than 24,000 square feet of retail space. Just one mile from baggage claim, the new hotels are convenient to downtown Dallas, the Dallas Medical District, the Design District, the shops and restaurants at Dallas Market Center and AT&T Stadium.
Aloft Dallas Love Field offers 133 loft-like rooms and amenities including a 24-hour Re:chargeSM fitness center and Re:fuelSM by Aloft – a one-stop gourmet grab & go food and beverage area, plus live, local music at the brand's signature W XYZ® bar as part of the signature Live At Aloft Hotels music series. The hotel also features SPG Keyless—the industry-first keyless entry system that enables guests to use their smartphone or Apple watch as a room key—and fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the property.
Element Dallas Love Field features 91 light-filled studios with a fluid design of modular furniture, fully equipped kitchens, and spa-inspired bathrooms. Element offers travelers a fresh interpretation of the traditional hotel experience with natural light, modern design, healthy options and green-minded sensibilities. Guests will be able to stay on the move with Element's complimentary Bikes to Borrow program, which offers guests complimentary bikes along with a local trail map, and enjoy the brand's signature RISE breakfast stocked with refreshing smoothies, wholesome granola and more and RELAX evening wine reception – both complimentary.
"The dual-branded Aloft and Element hotel development is a highly anticipated addition to the Dallas Love Field Airport Market and will help meet the accelerating demand for high-caliber lodging in this high-growth area," said Perry Molubhoy, CEO of Atlantic Hotels Group. "The combination of these two brands also means guests have the choice of two distinct guest experiences in close proximity to the airport and Medical District."
