BETHESDA, Md. – Marriott International, Inc.® (NASDAQ: MAR) together with Atlantic Hotels Group and Civitas Capital Group today announced the opening of a 224-room dual-branded Aloft and Element hotel development in the fast-growing Love Field district in Dallas, Texas. Owned and managed by Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group, Aloft and Element Dallas Love Field anchor a new upscale mixed-use development just one mile from Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) and the Dallas Medical District.

"The new Aloft and Element represent exciting new additions to the Dallas Love Field hospitality market and give travelers a compelling choice of two high-caliber global brands near to the airport, the central business district and top area attractions," said Toni Stoeckl, Global Brand Leader and Vice President of Aloft and Element Hotels. "An industry leader in the eco-space, Element promotes a life in balance with its emphasis on smart, sustainable living, while Aloft caters to today's hyper-connected global traveler with its tech-forward mindset and live music scene at the W XYZ® Bar."

Aloft and Element Dallas Love Field occupy one multi-story building with a common entry and separate ground-floor public areas and elevators. Shared facilities include 6,500 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The building is part of West Love, a 37-acre mixed-use development that also includes apartments and more than 24,000 square feet of retail space. Just one mile from baggage claim, the new hotels are convenient to downtown Dallas, the Dallas Medical District, the Design District, the shops and restaurants at Dallas Market Center and AT&T Stadium.

Aloft Dallas Love Field offers 133 loft-like rooms and amenities including a 24-hour Re:chargeSM fitness center and Re:fuelSM by Aloft – a one-stop gourmet grab & go food and beverage area, plus live, local music at the brand's signature W XYZ® bar as part of the signature Live At Aloft Hotels music series. The hotel also features SPG Keyless—the industry-first keyless entry system that enables guests to use their smartphone or Apple watch as a room key—and fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the property.

Element Dallas Love Field features 91 light-filled studios with a fluid design of modular furniture, fully equipped kitchens, and spa-inspired bathrooms. Element offers travelers a fresh interpretation of the traditional hotel experience with natural light, modern design, healthy options and green-minded sensibilities. Guests will be able to stay on the move with Element's complimentary Bikes to Borrow program, which offers guests complimentary bikes along with a local trail map, and enjoy the brand's signature RISE breakfast stocked with refreshing smoothies, wholesome granola and more and RELAX evening wine reception – both complimentary.

"The dual-branded Aloft and Element hotel development is a highly anticipated addition to the Dallas Love Field Airport Market and will help meet the accelerating demand for high-caliber lodging in this high-growth area," said Perry Molubhoy, CEO of Atlantic Hotels Group. "The combination of these two brands also means guests have the choice of two distinct guest experiences in close proximity to the airport and Medical District."

About Civitas Capital Group

The Civitas Capital Group family of companies provides a range of products and services for institutional investors, family offices and qualified individuals. Through its affiliates, the firm offers investment strategies to clients seeking exposure to the U.S. lodging and real estate market through its Alternative Investments and EB-5 Capital divisions. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitascapital.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CivitasCG.

About Atlantic Hotels Group Atlantic Hotels Group is a rapidly expanding hotel owner and operator with interests throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Atlantic continues to embark on a strategic growth plan that compliments and supplements hotel ownership and operations. Franchisees of Marriott, Hilton, Starwood and InterContinental Hotels, Atlantic combines extensive resources and unparalleled depth and dexterity that allow the company to succeed in any marketplace. The company has a well-deserved reputations for consistently delivering a great product, great service and great results. For more information, please visit www.atlantichotelsgroup.com