The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Uncasville, CT is off to a successful, if snowy, start this week.

Uncasville, CT/Atlanta – Atlanta-based Hotel Equities (HE) announced the opening of the 105-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Uncasville, Connecticut.

Located at 2255 Norwich New London Turnpike, the fully renovated hotel operates as a Marriott franchise, managed by Hotel Equities. Lynn Nazarko serves as the General Manager.

The extensive renovation rendered every aspect of the hotel fresh and new. The guest experience will be as if walking into a brand new, latest generation Fairfield Inn and Suites. It's the first Fairfield Inn & Suites in the area to feature the brand's new design and décor, which enhance the guest experience through flexible features and a warm and welcoming environment.

Whether traveling for business or pleasure, guests at the hotel will have convenient access to the Mohegan Sun Casino, Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Seaport and Olde Mistick Village.

"We are thrilled about the building's renovation," said General Manager Lynn Nazarko. "We can't wait to introduce the Fairfield Inn & Suites brand, with its appealing amenities, to the Uncasville area."

"We look forward to delivering our award-winning service to guests from the minute they walk in the door," said Elizabeth Derby, Regional Director of Sales for Hotel Equities. "We know they will love the guestrooms that feature a curved mobile desk, refrigerator, coffeemaker, microwave and plenty of electrical outlets to plug in their mobile devices."

Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, exercise room, valet laundry service, complimentary shuttle service to the Mohegan Sun Casino and complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as fax and copy services. The hotel also offers 486 square feet of space to accommodate functions of up to 30 people.

