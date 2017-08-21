MONTREAL – dormakaba Group, provider of Saflok and Ilco RFID and mobile access security solutions, announced the Sir Adam Amsterdam hotel in The Netherlands, implemented its Saflok Quantum RFID electronic door lock system. Sir Adam is located in the first eight floors of Amsterdam's landmark A'DAM Toren tower overlooking the historic city center. dormakaba is a leading company in the global market for access and security solutions. Click here for information on electronic door locks from the dormakaba Group.

"Sir Adam Amsterdam and its guest spaces and outlets are part of the dynamic 22-story A'DAM Toren commercial tower," Hotel Manager Barbara de Jong said. "dormakaba's installation group was organized and the Quantum system implementation went very well." Sir Adam is an urban boutique hotel in Amsterdam's cultural hub overlooking the City IJ-River. New York Times described the area as Amsterdam's "red-hot art neighborhood and new creative city center."

"Sir Adam is known for its edgy, Euro-chic architecture, guest rooms, and public spaces," said Alastair Cush, dormakaba head of lodging global business development. dormakaba matched the property's energetic design with its latest mobile-ready Quantum RFID electronic door locks with custom powder coated Gala levers. The doors are equipped with a special matte black anti-fingerprint cover that perfectly fits the property's look and feel. "This is a complete dormakaba property solution that gives guests secure access to public spaces and lifts in the tower with their RFID guest room key," Cush said.

All dormakaba RFID locks manufactured today are compatible with BLE, IOS and Android mobile technology. dormakaba Mobile Access enables guests to open their hotel doors equipped with BLE electronic locks using their mobile phone or device, including the Apple Watch, as a flexible alternative to a classic RFID keycard.

About Sir Adam Hotel

Sir Adam Amsterdam is located in the city's landmark A'DAM Toren overlooking the City, IJ-river and the historic city center of Amsterdam. This urban boutique hotel boasts 108 rooms, diverse food and beverage outlets, and multi-dimensional meeting and event spaces. Sir Adam's colorful industrial-chic interiors, designed by award-winning New York-based design agency ICRAVE, creates a free-spirited playful atmosphere. Click here for more information or to book a reservation.

About dormakaba

dormakaba is one of the top three companies in the global market for access and security solutions. With strong brands such as Dorma and Kaba in our portfolio, we are a single source for products, solutions, and services related to doors and secure access to buildings and rooms. With around 16,000 employees and numerous cooperation partners, we are active in over 130 countries. dormakaba is headquartered in Rümlang (Zurich/Switzerland) and generates an annual turnover of over CHF 2 billion.

SIX Swiss Exchange: DOKA (formerly: KABN / KABNE) Further information at www.dormakaba.com

