Hilton Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results; Achieves Record Pipeline And Net Unit Growth For The Year
- Diluted loss per share was $1.17 for the fourth quarter, largely driven by $513 million of non-cash corporate restructuring charges incurred prior to the spin-offs, and diluted EPS was $1.05 for the full year
- Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $0.70 for the fourth quarter and $2.68 for the full year; diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, before giving effect to the Reverse Stock Split was $0.23 for the fourth quarter and $0.89 for the full year
- Net loss for the fourth quarter was $382 million, and net income for the full year was $364 million
- Adjusted EBITDA was $751 million for the fourth quarter and $2,975 million for the full year; pro forma Adjusted EBITDA was $1,763 million for the full year
- Achieved high end of guidance on system-wide comparable RevPAR with increases of 0.9 percent and 1.8 percent for the fourth quarter and full year 2016, respectively, on a currency neutral basis from the same periods in 2015
- Approved 29,000 new rooms for development during the fourth quarter, bringing total approvals to a record 106,000 rooms for the full year
- Grew development pipeline 16 percent from 2015 to 1,968 hotels, consisting of 310,000 rooms, 50 percent of which are under construction
- Net unit growth was 45,000 rooms in 2016, representing a 6.6 percent growth in managed and franchised rooms
- Added 354 hotels to its system in 2016, opening nearly one hotel per day in the year
- Launched its newest brand, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in January 2017
- Full year 2017 RevPAR projected to increase between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent, net income from continuing operations projected to be between $555 million and $592 million and Adjusted EBITDA projected to be between $1,835 million and $1,885 million
Click here to view the full release.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 4,900 properties with more than 796,000 rooms in 104 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world"s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where Hilton HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. Visit news.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.