It's a first! The Rezidor Hotel Group, known for its innovation in the hospitality industry and its iconic Radisson Blu® brand, introduces its first residence property in Dhahran, bringing Saudi Arabia to a new standard of excellence. With 92 stylish and sophisticated apartments, a restaurant and a gym, guests will find everything they need to feel at home at the Radisson Blu Residence, Dhahran.

"We are delighted to open our first residences in Dhahran as we see the perfect opportunity to cater to the increasing demand from corporate and leisure guests looking for spacious and stylish serviced apartments on a short-, medium- or long-term basis. We are confident that the combination of high quality, serviced apartments and the globally recognized Radisson Blu brand will prove to be a compelling proposition and will be in popular demand," says Mark Willis, Area Vice President, Middle East & Turkey, The Rezidor Hotel Group.

Located in the Aramco business district, Radisson Blu Residence, Dhahran is situated just a credit card's throw from the famous Mall of Dhahran, the area's major retail and shopping complex, and only a kilometer away from the city center. The Residence is also close to the Aramco headquarters and the corporate offices of many international companies. The Radisson Blu Residence is just 55km from King Fahd International Airport Dammam, providing the perfect hub for many of the city's corporate travelers.

Radisson Blu Residence, Dhahran provides comfortable and stylish accommodation, with a range of guest rooms and two- and three-bedroom apartments, ideal for guests to create a home-like atmosphere within the convenience and comfort of a hotel environment. All rooms are equipped with free, high-speed WiFi; flat screen TVs; and a range of complimentary amenities. Each apartment includes a kitchenette and is decorated with a warm and light color palette to create a soothing space to relax.

For the discerning palate, the Residence's restaurant offers a wide selection of international cuisine. Fitness aficionados will be delighted with the well-equipped gym facilities that help them maintain their fitness regimen, including treadmills and weight machines.

"We are very excited to open Radisson Blu Residence, Dhahran. Our team is all set to deliver the brand's Yes I Can! service philosophy. We believe that this, combined with the quality of accommodation, will deliver a great experience for our guests. Demand in the city of Dhahran is largely driven by corporate travelers within the oil industry, however, many leisure guests from Riyadh and neighboring cities in the Eastern Province also enjoy visiting the city. As such, we believe that Radisson Blu Residence, Dhahran will perfectly complement the needs of both segments," says Fadi Mheisen, General Manager, Radisson Blu Residence, Dhahran.

The three cities of Dhahran, Dammam and Al Khobar compose Greater Damman, the largest metropolitan area in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. Dhahran's oil reserves have made it integral to the Saudi oil industry, and Saudi Aramco has its headquarters within the city. The Aramco residential camp houses much of the city's sizable international population, which helps give Dhahran a cosmopolitan atmosphere that both business and leisure travelers appreciate.

The Rezidor Hotel Group's next property in Dhahran will be Radisson Blu Hotel, Dhahran Square. The hotel will be located across the road from the Radisson Blu Residence, Dhahran and will open in Q1 2019 featuring 216 rooms, a business class lounge, two gyms, a swimming pool and meeting facilities.

