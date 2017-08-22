Guests can relax at the American on-site restaurant and bar—The Chancery Bar & Grill, enjoying popular menu items, such as Chocolate Chip Pancakes for breakfast or the signature Chancery Fried Chicken Dinner in the evening. – Source: DoubleTree by Hilton

ROSEMONT, Ill. and MCLEAN, Va. -- Today DoubleTree by Hilton, one of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) 14 distinct brands, welcomes DoubleTree by Hilton Pleasant Prairie Kenosha into its global portfolio after the completion of its $3.5 million renovation.

The conversion and renovation of the 120-room hotel includes upgrades to the guest rooms, meeting spaces and public spaces, including the lobby, market, business center, fitness center and pool area, and incorporates modern architecture within a warm atmosphere. The reopening will be celebrated in April 2017 with a Grand Reopening event and ribbon cutting.

"Whether in town for business or pleasure, DoubleTree by Hilton Pleasant Prairie Kenosha provides guests with access to some of the area's main attractions, from Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets across the street to Jelly Belly Candy Company, Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor just a few miles away," said Dianna Vaughan, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. "We look forward to welcoming guests to Pleasant Prairie with our warm DoubleTree Cookie upon arrival and friendly service throughout their stay."

The hotel is managed by First Hospitality Group, Inc. (FHG), which was recognized in Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2016. FHG received a #28 ranking out of the 250 best midsize employers in the country, #1 in the travel category and #3 amongst all of America's best travel companies.

"We are pleased to reintroduce this property to the Pleasant Prairie community under the Hilton brand," said Robert Habeeb, chief executive officer, First Hospitality Group. "Coupled with the popular attractions in the area, we are confident that the renovations made will help to continue driving more traffic to the area. As one of only two full-service hotels in the area, these changes will ensure that DoubleTree by Hilton Pleasant Prairie Kenosha appeals to guests staying for both business or pleasure."

In addition to the warm DoubleTree Cookie welcome, the hotel provides a full complement of services and DoubleTree by Hilton brand amenities, including the Wake Up DoubleTree Breakfast, an assortment of gourmet in-room tea and coffee offerings by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® and a refreshing array of the Crabtree & Evelyn natural skin and body care line.

Guests can relax at the American on-site restaurant and bar-The Chancery Bar & Grill, enjoying popular menu items, such as Chocolate Chip Pancakes for breakfast or the signature Chancery Fried Chicken Dinner in the evening. Room service is also available, or guests can pick up snacks, sandwiches, salads, beer and wine in the convenient onsite 24-hour Made Market Pantry.

Business meetings and events accommodating up to 500 attendees may be held in the hotel's 5,500 square feet of meeting and banquet facilities. A state-of-the-art sound system and A/V equipment are also available, as is a fully-equipped 24-hour business center.

Other conveniences include an indoor swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center, featuring Fitness by Precor® cardio equipment, personal TV screens, free weights and plenty of room to stretch.

DoubleTree by Hilton Pleasant Prairie Kenosha is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with Amazon Shop With Points.

To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Hilton Honors Points per night, up to a maximum of 5,000 Points, for stays from now through June 2, 2017 when booking directly with Hilton. This is in addition to the global Hilton Honors promotion of 2,000 Bonus Points per night that is available at all properties through April 30, 2017. Diamond and Gold members will also enjoy free Wi-Fi and space-available upgrades to the hotel's exclusive Hilton Honors floor, while Diamond and Gold members will receive a choice of the complementary Wake Up DoubleTree Breakfast or 1,000 bonus Points per stay.

DoubleTree by Hilton Pleasant Prairie Kenosha is located at 11800 108th Street, Pleasant Prairie, Wisc. 53158. For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit www.pleasantprairiekenosha.doubletreebyhilton.com or call 262-857-3377. The property is owned by David Nankin and managed by First Hospitality Group, Inc.

Media may access additional information on DoubleTree by Hilton Pleasant Prairie Kenosha at news.doubletree.com/kenosha. For more news on DoubleTree by Hilton openings, visit news.doubletree.com.

