Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces The Duke Hotel Newport Beach
"The Duke Hotel Newport Beach aligns well with Crescent due to our extensive experience in repositioning unique and complex lifestyle hotels," said Michael George, Chief Executive Office of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "Our unique approach as an elite Marriott International hotel manager, combined with our experience operating in southern California, will maximize the potential of this great hotel."
Adjacent to the John Wayne Airport, Orange County (SNA), The Duke Hotel Newport Beach is an upscale property with an unparalleled location that is convenient for business travel and leisure getaways. The hotel features 444 luxury guest rooms including 54 suites, rooftop pool with cabanas, an 8,000-square-foot spa, bocce court, tennis/sport courts, wedding gazebo, fitness center, restaurant, full bar, and 42,000 square feet of meeting space including 27,000 square feet of outdoor function space.
Existing Fairmont Newport Beach reservations are intact at The Duke Hotel Newport Beach. Customers may book new reservations by visiting http://www.marriott.com/npbbr, or calling (949) 955-5632.