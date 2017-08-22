Changsha, China -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts today announces the highly-anticipated opening of The St. Regis Changsha, the iconic luxury hotel brand's eighth hotel in Greater China. Featuring a timeless blend of innovation and tradition, the hotel is set to elevate Changsha's luxury hospitality landscape with its uncompromising experience, signature St. Regis Butler Service, exceptional culinary venues and remarkable design. The St. Regis brand also expects to debut The St. Regis Shanghai Jing'an later this year, as well as four additional hotels in Greater China's gateway cities and leisure destinations over the next five years, further solidifying St. Regis' position as the preeminent luxury hospitality brand in the region.

"The St. Regis Changsha represents yet another compelling milestone for the brand as we grow our portfolio of exquisite luxury hotels in the Greater China region," said Stephen Ho, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China, Marriott International. "We are thrilled to bring the iconic St. Regis experience to this important, historic destination which has seen tremendous growth in the tourism sector."

"We are delighted to offer guests unmatched accommodations in one of the world's most exquisite cities and introduce the St. Regis brand's distinguished heritage to Changsha, elevating the local hospitality landscape to new heights," said Fiona Hagan, General Manager, The St. Regis Changsha. "We look forward to welcoming both international and Chinese guests alike, providing the famous St. Regis service hallmarks at this luxurious new address."

Changsha's Best Address

The St. Regis Changsha is ideally situated in the capital city of the Hunan province in South Central China, nestled at the lower reaches of the Xiang River. Changsha enjoys a storied past, serving as one of the most important cities in China since the Qin Dynasty. An ideal destination for both business and leisure travel, Changsha has become a thriving commercial and manufacturing trade center, renowned for its striking landscapes and flourishing dining and entertainment scene. The St. Regis Changsha serves as the ideal departure point for travelers looking to be immersed in the city's historic local traditions. Guests can admire the city's historic craftsmanship of bronzeware, pottery, porcelain and calligraphy, as well as marvel at the panoramic views of the beautiful landscapes from the top of the nearby Yuelu Mountain.

Owned by the Yunda Group, The St. Regis Changsha is housed in the heart of Yunda Central Plaza, on the 48th to 63rd floors in one of the city's tallest skyscrapers. The St. Regis Changsha also enjoys its own helipad on the 63rdfloor, providing an exceptional way to arrive or depart to and from the hotel.

Luxury Accommodations & Unrivaled Service

The St. Regis Changsha offers 188 exquisitely styled guest rooms and suites, boasting sweeping views of the city, forming a luxurious respite from the frenetic pace of urban life. The rooms are beautifully designed and decorated with subtle Chinese touches. Guests of The St. Regis Changsha enjoy the famed hallmark of the St. Regis brand – signature St. Regis Butler Service – which offers unparalleled, around-the-clock service by customizing each guest's stay according to their tastes and preferences. Trained in the English tradition, the St. Regis butler offers a range of services including unpacking and packing, beverage service, garment pressing and booking excursions and reservations. The St. Regis Changsha also offers guests the opportunity to relax at The St. Regis Athletic Club, located on the 63rd floor, which features an indoor swimming pool with a beautiful panoramic view and a 24-hour fitness center.

Impeccable Culinary Experiences

The St. Regis Changsha offers six distinct culinary venues, where guests can dine and lounge while taking in the stunning views of the city below. At Social, guests enjoy the traditional St. Regis brunch as well as an extensive buffet and live cooking stations that truly bring the kitchen to life, while Yan Ting, a refined specialty Chinese restaurant, offers a mix of authentic Cantonese and Hunan cuisine. Guests can also choose to savor fine Japanese dishes at Un, before enjoying premium Chinese tea at the Tea Lounge.

Gourmet coffees and vintage champagnes await at The Drawing Room, while the signature St. Regis Bar is an elegant space to indulge in premium wines, rare spirits and handcrafted cocktails such as the St. Regis brand's famous Bloody Mary or the hotel's signature Baijiu Mary featuring signature Hunan spices and local baijiu.

Events Beyond Expectation

The St. Regis Changsha's thoughtfully designed event and meeting spaces can accommodate any occasion from exquisite weddings to intimate business gatherings. The hotel's elegant main ballroom, which spans 1,888 sqm, accommodates up to 1,700 guests. The hotel also features a spacious 660 sqm foyer and eight distinct function rooms equipped with the latest technology.

The St. Regis Changsha is offering special grand opening packages starting from CNY1,680 net per room per night with breakfast for one guest, valid until June 29th, 2017. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.stregis.com/changsha.

