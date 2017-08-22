Berlin – Amsterdam welcomes a new headliner as Sir Adam takes to the decks at the city's landmark A'DAM Toren for its official opening today. Drawing inspiration from its creative neighborhood, the hotel perfectly combines first-class musical credentials with its own inimitable brand of artful luxury. For Sir Adam's visual identity, renowned New York-based design studio ICRAVE was responsible for creating an environment that reflects the raw power and musicality of the space it inhabits. Embracing the original structure of the tower, exposed concrete pillars and ceilings frame the interiors, while floor-to-ceiling windows allow the city's iconic skyline to take center stage.

"Sir Adam is like Amsterdam: cool, edgy, creative, culturally-rich, a little off-beat— but always interesting," says Liran Wizman, CEO of Europe Hotels Private Collection. "Sir Adam's cutting-edge design combined with the innovative lifestyle programming of the A'DAM Toren is committed to fun and will bring a new dimension to the Amsterdam hotel scene."

Award winning designers ICRAVE were entrusted with the design of Sir Adam's 108 luxurious guestrooms, which are dotted with curated works from local artists, and custom-made furniture and lighting. Elements such as a Crosley Cruiser record player and mirrors etched with song lyrics nod to the hotel's achingly cool musical neighbors such as Sony and Gibson. Bathrooms are outfitted in calacatta tile and feature rainfall showers and signature DEAD CLEAN amenities. Corner rooms also boast full-length windows overlooking the capital's historic center and pulsating port.

Rejecting the concept of the traditional and staid hotel lobby, Sir Adam introduces The Butcher Social Club, a "living lounge" that comprises an oh-so-cool gourmet burger joint, an island bar with live DJ sets, and a river terrace with mobile bar. Featuring a two-story living green wall and dotted with original artworks, game tables, and swing seats, the open, flowing space is a versatile and eclectic spot for guests and locals alike. On the mezzanine overlooking The Butcher Social Club, music junkies will truly find their tribe at The Hub, a co-working space-meets-concept store. Sir Adam's Music Library is also on hand to ensure the party never stops, featuring a curated collection of new and exclusive tracks all accessible by Bluetooth.

From here, a spiral staircase ascends to the Beergarden, a rooftop drinking den that serves Amsterdam's best craft beers amid lush, landscaped greenery and sculptures. Boasting a panoramic vista over the city, the sky-high space is sure to play host to the capital's hottest events, accommodating up to 200 guests.

Location

Sir Adam is housed in the A'DAM Toren, the highly anticipated redevelopment overlooking the famous Canal district. Situated beside the futuristic EYE Film Institute in Amsterdam, the tower and surrounding neighborhood is home to an exciting mix of shops, cafés, a revolving rooftop restaurant, and an observation deck. Accessed by a complimentary ferry, Central Station is directly opposite the A'DAM Toren and Schiphol Airport is 30 kilometers away.

Europe Hotels Private Collection

Europe Hotels Private Collection (EHPC) is an independent hotel management company based in Amsterdam. EHPC creates locally inspired storytelling hotel concepts in strategic locations in Amsterdam and selected key destinations across Europe. EHPC manages a collection of individually designed hotels in Europe and creates lifestyle hospitality concepts and brands. The collection includes the contemporary design-led lifestyle brand SIR hotels with hotels in Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, and Ibiza (2017), Max Brown Hotels, Park Hotel, as well as the concept store X BANK in Amsterdam. ehpc.com

The Entourage Group

THE ENTOURAGE GROUP is an unexampled hospitality imperium, creating and building internationally acclaimed concepts including restaurants, hotels and other high-end locations across the globe. The Group's wide range of expertise has been cultivated extensively through years of hotel management, operations and fine dining experience. Collectively, their strengths and experience inspire THE ENTOURAGE GROUP to continue to set the new standard for modern hospitality. The currently owned and operating brands include MOMO, MR PORTER, THE DUCHESS, THE BUTCHER Albert Cuypstraat, THE BUTCHER Nine Streets, THE BUTCHER Social Club, THE BUTCHER on Wheels, THE BUTCHER Berlin, SHIRKHAN and the upcoming THE BUTCHER Ibiza, THE BUTCHER Milan, IZAKAYA Munich, IZAKAYA Hamburg, THE DUCHESS Milan and MAD FOX Club. the-entouragegroup.com

Contact

Design Hotels Press Office

Phone: +49 30-8849 400 34

Send Email