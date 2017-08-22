Sir Adam opens in Amsterdam
Art Sound Soul
Award winning designers ICRAVE were entrusted with the design of Sir Adam's 108 luxurious guestrooms, which are dotted with curated works from local artists, and custom-made furniture and lighting. Elements such as a Crosley Cruiser record player and mirrors etched with song lyrics nod to the hotel's achingly cool musical neighbors such as Sony and Gibson. Bathrooms are outfitted in calacatta tile and feature rainfall showers and signature DEAD CLEAN amenities. Corner rooms also boast full-length windows overlooking the capital's historic center and pulsating port.
Rejecting the concept of the traditional and staid hotel lobby, Sir Adam introduces The Butcher Social Club, a "living lounge" that comprises an oh-so-cool gourmet burger joint, an island bar with live DJ sets, and a river terrace with mobile bar. Featuring a two-story living green wall and dotted with original artworks, game tables, and swing seats, the open, flowing space is a versatile and eclectic spot for guests and locals alike. On the mezzanine overlooking The Butcher Social Club, music junkies will truly find their tribe at The Hub, a co-working space-meets-concept store. Sir Adam's Music Library is also on hand to ensure the party never stops, featuring a curated collection of new and exclusive tracks all accessible by Bluetooth.
From here, a spiral staircase ascends to the Beergarden, a rooftop drinking den that serves Amsterdam's best craft beers amid lush, landscaped greenery and sculptures. Boasting a panoramic vista over the city, the sky-high space is sure to play host to the capital's hottest events, accommodating up to 200 guests.
Location
Sir Adam is housed in the A'DAM Toren, the highly anticipated redevelopment overlooking the famous Canal district. Situated beside the futuristic EYE Film Institute in Amsterdam, the tower and surrounding neighborhood is home to an exciting mix of shops, cafés, a revolving rooftop restaurant, and an observation deck. Accessed by a complimentary ferry, Central Station is directly opposite the A'DAM Toren and Schiphol Airport is 30 kilometers away.
Europe Hotels Private Collection
Europe Hotels Private Collection (EHPC) is an independent hotel management company based in Amsterdam. EHPC creates locally inspired storytelling hotel concepts in strategic locations in Amsterdam and selected key destinations across Europe. EHPC manages a collection of individually designed hotels in Europe and creates lifestyle hospitality concepts and brands. The collection includes the contemporary design-led lifestyle brand SIR hotels with hotels in Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, and Ibiza (2017), Max Brown Hotels, Park Hotel, as well as the concept store X BANK in Amsterdam. ehpc.com
The Entourage Group
THE ENTOURAGE GROUP is an unexampled hospitality imperium, creating and building internationally acclaimed concepts including restaurants, hotels and other high-end locations across the globe. The Group's wide range of expertise has been cultivated extensively through years of hotel management, operations and fine dining experience. Collectively, their strengths and experience inspire THE ENTOURAGE GROUP to continue to set the new standard for modern hospitality. The currently owned and operating brands include MOMO, MR PORTER, THE DUCHESS, THE BUTCHER Albert Cuypstraat, THE BUTCHER Nine Streets, THE BUTCHER Social Club, THE BUTCHER on Wheels, THE BUTCHER Berlin, SHIRKHAN and the upcoming THE BUTCHER Ibiza, THE BUTCHER Milan, IZAKAYA Munich, IZAKAYA Hamburg, THE DUCHESS Milan and MAD FOX Club. the-entouragegroup.com
Contact
Design Hotels Press Office
Phone: +49 30-8849 400 34
Send Email
ABOUT DESIGN HOTELS™
Design Hotels™ represents and markets a curated selection of over 280 independent hotels in more than 50 countries across the globe. More than a collection of hotels, the company is a collection of stories. Each property reflects the ideas of a visionary hotelier, an "Original," someone with a passion for genuine hospitality, cultural authenticity, thought-provoking design and architecture. Each "Original" stands for the individual, aesthetic and service-driven experience that his or her hotel provides. Founded by Claus Sendlinger in 1993, Design Hotels™ offers its members insightful travel industry knowledge, from market trend consultancy to international sales representation. The company has its headquarters in Berlin and branches in London, Barcelona, New York and Singapore. www.designhotels.com